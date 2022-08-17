In recent days, Francesco Facchinetti’s followers have noticed his absence from social networks. The reason was told a little while ago by the music producer, who returned to Instagram to explain that he had had health problems that required hospitalization and an operation. No further details regarding the nature of the malaise (Facchinetti assured him that he was well and that he was back home), but the continuation of the Instagram stories Francesco wanted to dedicate it to the doctors and all the health personnel who care for people every day and save even lives.

“I checked how much a doctor earns in Italy, on average 1700 euros,” said Facchinetti, focusing on the immense economic gap between the salary of politicians and that of doctors. “We compare this figure not those who do not save our lives but complicate them. Deputies and senators on average earn 14 thousand a month … To posterity the arduous sentence”, Facchinetti said again and then concluded with a bitterly ironic tone that Italy it turns out to be the nation where politicians earn the most in the world.

Here are some of Francesco Facchinetti’s Instagram stories