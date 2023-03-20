Tonerde and mineraldish masks are affected Some people with impure skin use cleansing masks with clay for facial care. These masks absorb excess oil and remove sebum from the skin. The skin structure is said to be refined and the appearance of the skin improved. In 2020, the supervisory authorities examined 100 such masks: they were all based on aluminum silicate, which occurs in natural clay, for example. Often it was explicitly about clay or mineral earth masks.

Orientierungs­werte über­schritten The result: 53 percent of the samples examined exceeded at least one orientation value for heavy metals. This means that they contained heavy metals at levels that could have been avoided with good manufacturing practice. Arsenic, lead and cadmium were exceeded by particularly significant amounts Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety. Many samples also had higher levels of barium, chromium, cobalt and nickel. Tipp: It is better to buy clay masks locally in the drugstore. Because masks ordered on the Internet were particularly often affected: almost 70 percent of the samples from online trading exceeded the orientation values. For the samples from the stationary trade, it was 46 percent.

Only allowed in technically unavoidable quantities Heavy metals are only permitted in cosmetic products in technically unavoidable amounts. They can get into the masks through natural mineral ingredients such as white clay, which are rich in heavy metals. Minerals that are characteristic of the face masks can be identified in the list of ingredients by the information kaolin (CI 77004) or bentonite. What is known about other face masks Face masks with activated charcoal, so-called "black masks", also promise help with impure skin. The cosmetics industry has long made activated charcoal a trend ingredient. Whether these masks actually absorb excess sebum has not yet been scientifically proven. Sheet masks have been in vogue for several years, often touting smoothing or plumping effects. Users can at best expect short-term positive effects. The masks themselves and their elaborate packaging create a lot of waste. Make face masks yourself – it's possible. When it comes to ingredients, production and storage, there are a few things to consider.




