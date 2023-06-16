Face the heat in the best possible way starting with nutrition: all the advice you’d better follow

When the heat is torrid and takes your breath away, you need to take measures to avoid risking health problems. Let’s find out the diet that will save you from the heat.

To face the summer heat it is necessary to follow a precise, balanced and adequate diet. Take pen and paper and mark the indications of the Ministry of Health.

The beautiful summer days are making themselves desired in most Italian regions but the heat will soon arrive. The sultry one, which takes your breath away and lets you imagine nothing more than a cool bath or an ice cream to refresh yourself. Those who particularly suffer from high temperatures experience the summer season as a torment to be left behind as soon as possible. A holiday in the mountains could be the best solution, but when you are in the city and the sun’s rays leave no way out, how can you survive?

Just know the correct diet to follow to avoid dehydration or other health problems that excessive heat could cause especially if you spend many hours outdoors.

To face the heat, we start with nutrition

When the heat is excessive, advice must be followed to limit the risk of sunstroke or dehydration. We must try to leave the house in the cooler hours, wear light clothes, reduce the level of physical activity, drink regularly and eat properly. Today we will focus on the perfect meals and foods to face the summer heat.

Assuming that is fine respect the number and times of meals following a precise schedule that necessarily includes breakfast, let’s see what are the recommendations for adequate nutrition in the summer.