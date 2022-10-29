From “In Salus” a new column dedicated to the world of urology

From the most common pathologies to increasingly advanced therapies to deal with them illustrated by Dr. Salvatore Scuzzarella who will answer readers’ doubts and questions

LECCO – A new column dedicated to the world of health is coming: “A urologist as a friend”promoted by the medical center In health of Lecco and conducted by dr. Salvatore Scuzzarellaa professional with great experience gained in over twenty years of service in hospitals and clinics in northern Italy, today head of urology at the Manzoni hospital in Lecco.

“Let’s dispel a cliché: many think that the urologist is a ‘male only’ doctor. It is not so”Explains the doctor introducing us to the world of urology, a specialized branch of medicine and surgery that deals with the urinary tract of both sexes and the male genitals, affecting all ages of development.

“It is a young discipline – remarked the specialist – in recent years it has experienced great development thanks to the technological evolution that now allows the use of more minimally invasive techniques and robotic surgerythe latter born precisely for urology and now widespread also in other specializations “.

From cystitis to sexual dysfunction and infertility problems, from prostatic hypertrophy to cases of bladder and kidney cancer, there are various fields of interest in urology. “We will try to investigate these and other issues – explains the doctor – explaining which are the main pathologies and above all giving you useful advice to prevent them. I will show you what symptoms to look out for and I will help you interpret them to avoid looking for information on the internet that can often frighten us with excessive publication about diseases. The ability to interpret is what makes us more serene “.

A ‘friend’ urologist with whom you can talk, to whom you can ask your questions and doubts: “Through this column we will interact together – emphasizes the doctor – I will answer the questions you want to ask me on the various topics that, from time to time, we will address in the episodes. I am convinced that we will interact for a long time ”.

To send your requests to dr. Scuzzarella you can send an email to [email protected]

Dr. Salvatore Scuzzarella

In Salus – Multi-specialty Medical Center

Lecco – Corso Carlo Alberto 17 / A

Tel. 0341 367512

