It is one of the frequent pathologies of aging and can create pain and fatigue in the lower limbs

We talk to Dr. Michele Parolin, neurosurgeon of the In Salus center in Lecco, specialized in spinal surgery

LECCO – It is a pathology that mainly affects children over 60whose main symptoms are back pain and significant fatigue in the legs, while walking or holding an upright position: we are talking about lumbar stenosis of the spinal canal.

“It is a narrowing of the vertebral canal where nerves, roots and vessels flow towards the lower limbs and due to the degeneration of the joints, bone and ligaments” explains the dr. Michael Parolinneurosurgeon among the professionals of the In Salus medical center in Lecco, specialized in spinal surgery.

Advancing age is certainly one of the risk factors and the severity of the symptoms varies from patient to patient, depending on the size of the canal and the encroachment of the nerves on it.

“The diagnosis is made through a clinical examination and of course through imaging, or lumbosacral CT or lumbosacral resonance – explains the neurosurgeon in video interview – the treatment can be of a medical-rehabilitative type if the symptom is more moderate and in a first therapeutic approach, when instead the symptom is moderate to severe and conservative treatment has failed then it is necessary to operate. In any case, the rehabilitation treatment is also useful after the operation to regain the independence of walking that was lost months before the operation”.

Dr Michele Parolin

In Salus – Multi-specialist Medical Center

Lecco – Corso Carlo Alberto 17/A

Tel. 0341 367512

