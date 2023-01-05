Vaginal mucosa and pelvic floor: the less talked-about ailments of menopause, a ‘normality’ for many women that can be alleviated
The advice of the midwife Maddalena Cattaneo and the services offered by the In Salus center in Lecco
LECCO – The menopause it is a phase in a woman’s life in which we have a rearrangement of hormonal balances. All the hormones present during childbearing age are slowly disappearing and this can lead to a bit of turmoil and even some discomfort:
“Generally, menopause begins around the age of 50-55, however this figure is different for each woman, just as each one’s way of living and dealing with it is different. The lengthening of life expectancy also corresponds to a lengthening of the period in which the woman experiences menopause, and it is therefore increasingly important to maintain a good state of health and a high quality of life in all respects” he explains Madeleine Cattaneomidwife of the Medical Center In Health of Lecco.
The most frequent and most talked about symptoms of menopause are symptoms such as insomnia, hot flashes, slowed metabolism. “In reality – explains the midwife – we also have a wide range of ailments of which little is said, which are those affecting the vaginal mucosa and the pelvic floor. The thinning of the mucous membrane It can lead to burning and intimate pain, stress urinary incontinence or urge urinary incontinence. However often these symptoms are labeled as ‘normal’ and women tend to put up with this condition believing it to be definitive and without solution”.
So what advice can you give to a menopausal woman? “Definitely – replies the professional – to consult a gynecologist and a midwife who can take care of her in her uniqueness and who, after an accurate visit and an accurate assessment of the pelvic floor, can plan a personalized journey”.
At the In Salus medical center, there are many methods that are used:
- Radiofrequency treatments: a minimally invasive technique that leads to overheating of the vaginal mucosa by activating a rejuvenation process
- Chinese therapy: a path in which the woman is accompanied for the rehabilitation of various parts of the body, including the pelvic floor.
- The hypopressive methods: through the activation of the pelvic floor, the abdominal fascia, the lumbar fascia and the diaphragm we have an improvement in the quality of life of women
“It is possible to reserve a pelvic floor assessment with our obstetric team and according to the patient’s needs, directing her towards one or more treatment methods – adds Maddalena Cattaneo – We have many tools to allow women to fully experience this new fascinating and very beautiful phase of life” concludes the midwife . 42
Among the appointments we remember in particular that of January 10, 18.30 with the beginning of hypopressive gymnastics course and on January 12 for a morning dedicated to the evaluation of the pelvic floor with two dedicated midwives.
Midwife Maddalena Cattaneo
In Salus – Multi-specialist Medical Center
Lecco – Corso Carlo Alberto 17/A
Tel. 0341 367512
