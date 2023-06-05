Facebook, why do you get spam messages?

Have you ever wondered why spam messages arrive on Facebook? Here is the answer you were looking for in this regard.

Connecting to Facebook and discovering that someone has written to us, for many of us, can only be good news. Maybe we were waiting for a message from an acquaintance of ours or an important answer, which is why we couldn’t help but hope that, sooner or later, a message would arrive from that specific person. Apparently the wait paid off, so we’re happy for that alone.

It happens on other occasions, however, that those who write to us are bots that send pre-set texts. Let’s talk about the so-called spam messages in a nutshell, which unfortunately have existed for a very long time causing considerable inconvenience to users. Many will surely have wondered how they happen and above all how it is possible to stop them, which is why we would like to talk about them to understand how to interrupt this process.

Unwanted messages on Facebook, how they arrive and why: everything you need to know

To begin with it is possible that the cause is due to theinstalling or activating apps and games Facebook. Sometimes we authorize the sending of content by the apps themselves, which will send us notifications and promotional messages every day and without a moment’s interruption. It is nothing dangerous, mind you, but it is also true that for many of us it is more than annoying. This means that the level of tolerance, for the moment, is not high.

The situation gets complicated when the electronic device is infected, and the malware installed inside it sends unwanted messages to the victim’s Facebook account to try to extort his login credentials. And the same goes for the Malicious extensions used by cybercriminalswhich allow them to load add-ons made by hackers to be able to send spam messages anytime, anywhere.



But is there a way to fix these situations once and for all? Fortunately, yes, and it’s nothing difficult to implement. Equip yourself with an anti-virus and scan your electronic device search for any malwareand then uninstalled any suspicious apps or remove unnecessary extensions from your browser. With these simple moves you should be able to get away without any problems, especially since these are more than useful situations.

