Facial hair remover: 5 cheap models in comparison

Many women find noticeable hairs on the cheeks, chin or upper lip unpleasant. With a facial hair remover you can easily get the aesthetic problem under control. You can find out what the devices promise in detail here.

Every woman has a natural fuzz on her face – mainly on her cheeks, chin and upper lip. Normally this hardly catches the eye: if it has grown particularly densely, however, it comes to the fore. But also so-called witch hair (i.e. longer and thicker or darker hair on the chin) is not uncommon with increasing age. However, many women find the lady beard, which can grow as a result of hormonal imbalance, even worse. But no matter what type of annoying hair growth suffers from: Many women want to get rid of the hairy problem as quickly and inconspicuously as possible. The following will introduce you to various devices designed to remove facial hair.

1. Facial Hair Remover by LuVel



This facial epilator promises effortless shaving – without any snagging, cutting injuries or skin irritation. According to the manufacturer, the electric razor should gently remove and trim fine hairs and stubble in the following areas: lips, chin, cheeks, neck, arms and armpits. The cordless facial hair remover must then be cleaned under running water with a brush. It runs on conventional batteries and is so small that it fits in any pocket, making it suitable for on the go. Here you get the product.

2. Housruse facial hair remover



In contrast to the first two devices, this facial hair remover is splash-proof and can therefore also be used in the shower. According to the manufacturer, the device is suitable for lips, chin, cheeks, neck, arms and legs. Here, too, a flawless and pain-free shave is promised, which is said to be possible thanks to stainless steel blades and a built-in LED light. Here you get the product.

3. Vitalmaxx facial hair remover



This women’s shaver is also suitable for both trimming and removing facial and body hair (e.g. in the bikini area or on the arms) – thanks to splash water protection even in the shower. With its rounded shaving head, hair removal is said to be particularly gentle in order to avoid cuts, redness and skin irritation. The facial hair remover is also visually reminiscent of one lipstick and due to its small size it fits in every handbag. Here you get the product.

4. Tweezerman facial hair remover



This so-called hair removal spiral is mechanically operated and therefore does not require batteries. Its primary purpose is to remove small hairs from the face along with the root (to slow growth) – for example on the upper lip or on the chin: apply the Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover and twist the spiral at both ends, This removes the annoying hair painlessly. A suitable guide to the correct application can be found in this Video. Here you get the product.

5. Remington facial hair remover



This device is a so-called trimmer for facial hair: In other words, it is not only suitable for removing annoying witch or beard hair, but also for trimming the eyebrows. The so-called beauty styler thus includes a comb attachment for styling and a detail trimmer, which is extended by turning the facial hair remover. In addition to the lipstick mechanism, the device comes in a modern lipstick design. Here you get the product.

