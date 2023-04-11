Every year in Italy almost 1 child out of 1,000 is born with a form of cleft lip and palate, a facial malformation which, if not treated in a multidisciplinary way and in the right time, can cause serious functional and aesthetic problems which can last for a long time, compromising the quality of individual and relationship life, with a high risk of marginalization. Children who need care and attention, something Smile House Fondazione Ets takes care of with the promotion of the birth of a National Network Project.

Operation Smile’s first European center opens in Milan February 20, 2023



Six hundred new malformations a year

The data is worrying: every year in Italy there are about 600 new cases of cleft lip and palate. “Today it is unthinkable that a congenital malformation of the face, present at birth, can be resolved only with a surgical act in the first months of life – he underlines Dominic Scopelliti, vice president of the Ets Foundation and director of the maxillofacial surgery complex unit of the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome -. The intervention, or rather, the surgical interventions are an important step, but must be coordinated with the therapeutic ones of many other specialists until the end of the treatments. Only in this way can all the functional and aesthetic problems present at birth be resolved, ensuring the true objective of the Foundation, which is social integration”.

The national network project

The Foundation promotes the birth of a national network project, supporting the development of Smile Houses, surgical and outpatient treatment centres, in agreement since 2008 with the Ministry of Health, inserted within health structures of the National Health System in the various Regions. The task of the Smile Houses is to welcome the family and guarantee the entire path of multidisciplinary medical-specialist care to thousands of patients, following the person from prenatal diagnosis to adulthood.

To date, five Smile House Centers have been created, two of which, Rome and Vicenza, are classified as surgical hubs, where the surgical activity is most concentrated. The other three, Ancona, Cagliari and Taranto, are classified as outpatient spokes, where all the multidisciplinary therapies envisaged in the course of treatment are carried out, with the exception of surgery.

Contrast to health migration

The organizational structure of the Network, divided into Hubs and Spokes, contrasts the phenomenon of healthcare migration and offers patients and their families a path of excellent and adequate care as close as possible to their homes. An organization that favors the possibility of developing the other two fundamental pillars of the Foundation: professional training and scientific research.

To support the activities of the Smile Houses and patients with cranio-maxillofacial malformations, so that they can live their lives to the fullest, Smile House Fondazione Ets has launched the solidarity campaign ‘The smile is only the beginning’, which started on 9 April and is active until 29, supported by Rai for Esg sustainability. To make a contribution, just send a text message or call the solidarity number 45585 from a landline. The funds raised will finance the purchase of technological devices, the same for all Smile House Centres, because – the organizers explain – “technological adaptation represents a central point to guarantee a high quality of care and the possibility of comparing the results obtained in the various Smile House Centers throughout the national territory”.

“Smile House in Italy”: help a child to smile again See also The Privacy Guarantor explains to the children how to defend themselves from cyberbullying 31 Maggio 2018

Fundraising

In particular, the objective of the SMS campaign is to raise funds to equip a further two Smile House Centers with innovative Vectra M3 Face&Neck System devices, which make it possible to document patient images with 3D technology and carry out the morpho-volumetric study of the face to to verify comparatively, thanks to mathematical models, the effectiveness of the surgical and orthopedic-orthodontic therapies carried out.

The Smile House project is the result of a partnership between the Smile House Foundation Ets and the Ministry of Health, a protocol renewed in 2022, which has made it possible to develop specific agreements within public structures of the National Health Service, in various Regions.

Visits and surgeries

From 2011 to 2022, 40,620 visits were carried out in the Smile House Centers and 2,458 patients underwent surgery, reaching a total of 4,013 surgical procedures performed, while 24,482 dental and orthodontic treatments were performed and 82,775 multidisciplinary consultations.

Finally, in Rome, on 28 and 29 April, the San Filippo Neri Smile House Center will host a ‘Weekend Clinic’, in which various surgical interventions will be concentrated to ‘give back the smile to young patients and start a treatment path aimed at a concrete social inclusion, because, the organizers conclude, “facial malformations are extremely disabling diseases that jeopardize a dignified social life”.