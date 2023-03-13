Home Health Facility-related vaccination is coming
Patients and those in need of care should be better protected against Covid 19 infection. Therefore, employees in health and care facilities will have to prove in future that they have been vaccinated or have recovered or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This institution-related vaccination requirement is part of the “Act to strengthen vaccination prevention against COVID-19 and to amend other regulations in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic”, which the German Bundestag and Bundesrat passed on Friday.

