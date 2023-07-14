Fact Check: No Evidence of “Rainforest Alliance Certified” Products Containing Insects and mRNA Vaccines

Title: Fact Check: False Claims of Frog Logo on Food Being Linked to Vaccines Debunked

Date: July 14, 2023

An image circulating on Facebook claiming that the “Rainforest Alliance Certified” logo, featuring a drawing of a frog, is linked to the inclusion of insects and mRNA vaccines in food has been debunked. The post, titled “Danger!!!!!”, also falsely suggests that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates admitted to future vaccinations through food.

The image came to the attention of the editorial staff at Facta.news, who received a report via WhatsApp requesting verification. Upon investigation, it was found that the Rainforest Alliance Certified logo is indeed real and was created by the Rainforest Alliance, a reputable international non-profit organization dedicated to forest conservation.

The purpose of the certified seal, as clarified by the organization, is to indicate that the product or ingredient has been produced using methods that promote social, economic, and environmental sustainability. The use of the red-eyed tree frog in the logo has a symbolic significance, as frogs are considered bioindicators by scientists, denoting a healthy environment.

Contrary to the claims made in the post, there is no evidence to suggest that products carrying the Rainforest Alliance Certified logo contain insects or mRNA vaccines. Additionally, it is important to note that there are currently no foods on the market that contain mRNA vaccines.

The dissemination of such misleading content falls within the ongoing misinformation narratives surrounding mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and the use of insects in food. These false claims have been debunked by experts and should not be taken as factual information.

Furthermore, the post’s reference to Bill Gates admitting to future vaccinations through food is entirely unfounded. Gates, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, has not made any statements suggesting such a method of vaccination.

It is crucial to exercise caution and verify information from reliable sources before spreading potentially false or misleading content. Facta.news remains committed to providing accurate and fact-checked news to its readers.

