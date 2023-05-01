Factory Prices: the Flyer not to be missed | Never seen so much convenience for appliances and smartphones

Euronics rounds off the month of April and opens the month of May with a series of flyers that will last until the 11th of the month with a series of offers that will truly leave everyone speechless.

There is even talk of “factory prices” for a series of devices that Euronics has slipped into its flyers that really put opportunities on the track that leaving aside would be decidedly madness.

The flyer Factory prices da Tufano invites its customers right from the cover with a literally rocking PS5 offer, only 599 euros, also including the Spider Man Miles Morales and Fifa 23 video games, together with the smartphone Redmi Note 11 for only 188 euros. More factory prices than that!

A fullpage offers a number of Smart Tv starting from an unbeatable price of 148 euros for a TV that also includes Android TV, not to mention the possibility of having Sky Glass directly through the retailer with an installment of 11.90 euros per month, as offered by Sky.

Smartphones are the protagonists along with many other devices, starting from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is offered at a starting price of “just” 1,197 euros, with the basic version at 798 euros.

Smartwatch like rain

A big page is dedicated to the smartwatch, probably the second most used device after the smartphone in an extremely tech era where electronic and technological devices are literally the order of the day. Among them, from Euronics Tufano we find a series of smartwatch offers Garmin, all equipped with wellness functions to monitor the state of health.

There are also some interesting offers for younger kids with a series of proposals related to Nintendo Switch to discover in the store, but which more or less all start from the competitive price of 299 euros, accompanied by an unmissable offer for the gaming chair, loved by the youngest, at only 299 euros instead of 369 with a discount equal to 18, 9%.

Then there are the absolutely unmissable offers of household appliances such as built-in dishwashers with 14 place settings for just 740 euros and double-door refrigerators with prices starting from 1385 euros. And the offer does not end since we are faced with a page full of offers for cutting-edge refrigerators, American double door model, from the Hisense. And there is also Apple among the offers, with theiPhone 14 Pro Max put on a showcase offer for only 1296 euros.

