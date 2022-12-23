Il Coruc – Regional coordination committee of Calabrian universities – gave the go-ahead for the establishment of four new degree courses proposed by Unical and which will enter the educational offer starting from the 2023-2024 academic year, immediately after the go-ahead from Anvur (National Agency for the Evaluation of the University and Research System) and the Ministry of University and Research, which should arrive in the next months.

“This is a historic turning point – commented the rector Nicola Leone in a note – which follows the reform of the teaching proposal two years ago. A step motivated mainly by two needs: to respond to the growing demand for health training that comes from Calabrian students, and to go to the rescue of the territory that has been experiencing a profound emergency in the health field for years, contributing to the development of regional health and promoting the growth of expertise in strategic fields of medicine”.

In the new offer, therefore, the courses in the health sector are growing, which will be in agreement with the “Annunziata” hospital of Cosenza and with the provincial health authority and will therefore immediately bring new human resources to the wards. The aim is also to create new figures with specific skills for the innovation sectors, in the digital transition season, and for the sea and navigation, in a region that boasts 800 kilometers of coastline and, in Gioia Tauro, one of the most important ports of Europe.

As far as Medicine is concerned, it is explained, «the course belongs to the LM-41 master’s degree class (Medicine and Surgery) and allows the student, at the end of the 6 years and with the passing of a few additional exams, to obtain a double title: it will be in fact doctor in Medicine and Surgery, with access therefore to the profession of doctor, and in Computer Engineering, bioinformatics curriculum (three-year degree). The course, highly innovative and among the few active in Italy – reads the note – is similar to the course activated at Unical in 2021 and inter-university with Catanzaro, but in this case it is carried out entirely at the University of Calabria. The courses for the entire sexennium will therefore be on campus and the internships will be carried out at the Annunziata hospital, which will be involved in a progressive process of clinicalization. The project – it is underlined – which was also supported by the governor of the Region and ad acta commissioner for health, Roberto Occhiuto, will bring new resources to the Cosenza hospital and will enhance the doctors already present in the hospital, who will be able to be involved in the training processes of the ‘university. Unical has already allocated an initial investment for the recruitment of eight university researchers who will carry out teaching and research activities in the university and who, after signing the agreement with the Cosenza hospital, will be able to provide clinical services in the hospital. together with three medical professors already on Unical’s staff. The disciplinary sectors of the eight researchers – we finally read – were chosen on medical specialties with a high health migration and related to positions currently vacant in the hospital staff”.

