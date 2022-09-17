Home Health Faculty of Medicine at Unical, the controversy breaks out between Catanzaro and Cosenza
Catanzaro – The controversy breaks out between the cities of Catanzaro and Cosenza over the possible creation of a faculty of medicine at Unical. It all began about a year ago with the establishment of the inter-university Master’s Degree Course in Medicine and Engineering, which involves both universities. But to raise the tone between the two cities the opening of the President of the Region, who during a conference did not exclude a second medical faculty in Cosenza.

“There was an initial protocol between the University of Catanzaro and Cosenza – explained Roberto Occhiuto – to establish some courses in Medicine and I believe that we are proceeding in that direction. However, the problems of health care and the recruitment of doctors and postgraduates it is so big that I would not make bell tower wars on this. It is clear that a university must have a size that can overlook the university system. So Catanzaro must be strengthened and not weakened but if there are other experiences in the region, it is necessary to evaluate the opportunity to implement these initiatives as well “. Hence a series of positions starting from the mayor of Catanzaro, Nicola Fiorita, and various political exponents of the regional capital, who have raised barricades focusing on the substantial uselessness of a second course in the region and on the risk of dispossession for the capital city. There was no shortage of bruzie replies, with the President of the Municipal Council of Cosenza in mind: “No one has ever questioned the UMG Faculty of Medicine – said Giuseppe Mazzuca – but here we are talking about offering more services to many young people . Why make it a territorial question? “.

