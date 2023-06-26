Faecal microbiota, new type of transplant at the Molinette hospital in Turin

MeteoWeb

A new type of hair transplantMolinette hospital in Turin. The Città della Salute of Turin has obtained authorization and accreditation for the transplantation of faecal microbiota. This prestigious goal has been reached after years of hard work, carried out in synergy with the Health Department, Gastroenterology (directed by Professor Giorgio Maria Saraccco), Microbiology, Infectious Diseases and the Molinette Biochemistry Laboratory.

Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is the process by which stool collected from a healthy individual is transferred into the intestines of a sick person, whether through an enema, colonoscopy or other methods.

The objective of this method is to eliminate pathogenic microorganisms from the intestine in order to restore the balance of the intestinal microbiota (improperly defined intestinal bacterial flora).

Currently, faecal transplantation is authorized by AIFA only for the treatment of relapsing or antibiotic-resistant Clostridium difficile infection in adults. This infection generally occurs in immunosuppressed people and/or subject to long antibiotic therapies, causing a particular colitis called pseudomembranous, because it is characterized by the appearance on the colon mucosa of numerous white-yellowish plaques.

This colitis can cause serious damage to the intestinal walls in a minority of patients with a 10% risk of mortality.

Fecal microbiota transplantation is a method present in some Western countries and has success rates > 90% in the face of rare and modest side effects. Being considered to all intents and purposes a real tissue transplant, this method is subject to the strict discipline that regulates all organ transplants. The donor is chosen with very strict inclusion criteria, is preliminarily studied with an accurate interview to rule out risky behaviour, carries out meticulous tests of the faeces and blood and, if his faeces are deemed suitable, are treated in an environment equipped to be transferred via colonoscopy in the colon of the sick patient.

The results are extremely gratifying: more than 90% of patients with relapsing Clostridium Difficile colitis recover after one or more sessions (generally no more than 3) of fecal microbiota transfer via colonoscopy, with little or no side effects except those induced by performing colonoscopy.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

