failure of the power line between Tiburtina and Settebagni. Delays up to 3 hours

For about three hours there railway traffic towards nord it is strongly slowed down for a broken down at the power line in the stretch between Rome Tiburtina e Seven bathrooms: i trains I am blocked on the tracks leaving the capital, while the Trenitalia technicians – as the company itself informs – are at work for solve the problem.

Up to 3 hours late After the chaos, cause derailment, of a freight train of last April 20, today, Saturday 6 Maynew inconveniences for the commuters. At the moment they are calculated up to 180 minutes late for the more than 30 trains of the Fs High Speed, InterCity and Regional involved. Along the line that runs parallel to via Salaria it is possible to notice several hundred people crowded on the tracks near some trains with open doors.

“Stuck without water and food, clogged toilets. Shame” In particular, many of the passengers are fans from the Lazio that they were going to Milano to attend the match of the biancocelesti against the Milan in program all 15. Chaos even at the station Terminiwith the throng of travelers along the platforms and the inconveniences which obviously also involve the trains Italo. Many stories enraged rely on social media: “We’ve been stuck on the train for three hours without electricity, clogged toilets, without water e no air conditioning. Shame on you,” wrote one user.

Lazio fans heading to Milan blocked And just i Lazio fans headed to Milan publish on social le Photo of the situation, for example a shot at 12.12 which documents the temperature inside a wagon: 40 degrees. «Hundreds of Lazio fans and many other users are stuck on the train to Milan (and the following ones) for over 3 hours, with 40 degrees. We cannot go down nor are there any resolutions in sight », they denounce. And on the «Celestial City» website they post images of the passengers in the middle of the tracks: «Several fans are still blocked, standing in the sun with temperatures reaching 40°. Finally they turned on the traindid not breathe. We have been three hours without air and with i toilets that didn’t flush but for many it is now impossible to reach Milan».