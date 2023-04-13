Norms and Tributes by Valeria Uva Final approval of the Fdi-Lega proposal for a minimum wage for all the self-employed. The Orders may sanction the subscriber who accepts services at a discount

Fair compensation for all professionals – at least towards large clients and the public administration – is law. In fact, the final approval in the third reading of the proposal by the Brothers of Italy and the League (first signatory was Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni) has arrived today, which recognizes all self-employed people the right to fair remuneration, appropriate “to the quality and quantity of the work done”.

Yesterday the Chamber started the discussion on the general lines of the provision, already approved in the second reading by the Senate unanimously on March 22nd, while today there was the last go-ahead. A passage with an obvious outcome and all in all very short because Montecitorio only had to concentrate on a small tweak to the text: in fact, the reference to a provision of the Civil Code on the summary procedure was eliminated because it was repealed by the Cartabia reform and the text was updated to the new procedure simplified for the judgments on the parcels, validated by the fairness opinion of the Order.

The professionals involved

The law applies to all professionals, both those registered with an order and those belonging to non-regulated professions (among these, for example, condominium administrators, tax experts and statutory auditors). The first to determine a fair compensation will refer to the parameters indicated in the ministerial decrees for each individual category, the non-orders will have to wait for the development of reference values ​​for the first time, an operation that the law entrusts to the former Ministry of Economic Development (now of companies and made in Italy). But only the lawyers will be able to count immediately on newly updated parameters (in force since last October). The other categories have very old values (some even ten years ago) which among other things do not take into account new skills. Immediately after the approval, therefore, a great job of rewriting and updating the parameters will have to start, entrusted to the Orders and to the supervising ministries. The review will then be biennial.

The perimeter

All public administrations and large companies are required to guarantee fair compensation in relationships regulated by conventions. These in particular must have at least one of the two requirements:

1) Have more than 50 employees;

2) Present an annual turnover exceeding ten million euros.

A the first survey by Il Sole 24 Ore estimated the number of subjects at around 78,000 public and private entities obliged to ensure fair compensation. In particular, these are 27,000 public administrations and 51,000 private individuals. To be exact, more than 33,000 (out of a total of nearly six million) are private companies that exceed the first requirement, i.e. the threshold of 50 employees. While for another 35,165 the fair compensation will be based on turnover.

The sanctions

The law on fair compensation indicates for which clauses the nullity of contracts between professional and client can be triggered, also detectable ex officio. In addition to agreements based on incongruous parameters, all contracts which provide for the advance of expenses to be borne by the professional or which prohibit the provision of advances are also null and void. The professional who accepts assignments below the thresholds of the parameters can also be sanctioned ethically by the Order.

Comments

A law eagerly awaited by professionals but also much criticized the one that the Chamber is preparing to pass today. For the rapporteur of the provision Marta Schifone (Fratelli d’Italia) who illustrated it yesterday in the Chamber it is “an act of justice, the application of an essential right of professionals to a decent remuneration for the service”. For Schifone, the incoming law sets “a first legislative stake that cannot be postponed and can be expanded”. While Roberto Morassut (Democratic Party) considers the text still “unsatisfactory” and wonders “which underpaid professional will report his client knowing that he himself will face sanctions”. Annarita Patriarca (Forza Italia) despite being aware that the text is “the result of a mediation” underlined how the law puts an end to the humiliation of public tenders with zero compensation”.

