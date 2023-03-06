Home Health Fair enjoyment: Popular Fairtrade coffee at a glance
Health

Fair enjoyment: Popular Fairtrade coffee at a glance

by admin
Fair enjoyment: Popular Fairtrade coffee at a glance

Small coffee farmers face great challenges every day. They have to contend with poor working conditions, poor pay and oppression. There are no such problems with coffee marked with the Fairtrade seal. That’s why we’re introducing you to some popular Fairtrade coffees here.

Coffee is very popular in Germany. According to Statista, around 70 percent of Germans drink a cup of the hot drink regularly or even daily. Not only the coffee machine models used vary, but also the coffee used. Depending on the coffee bean, the taste can vary greatly. In addition to taste, fair trade should also be important when making a purchase decision.

About 80% of coffee is produced by 25 million smallholder families, who often earn around two dollars a day. The smallholders are practically defenseless at the mercy of the local traders and are in a bad negotiating position. Climate change is also causing problems. The increase in temperature can increase the spread of pests and diseases. Rising farming and household costs are also troubling workers.

Observing the Fairtrade seal is therefore of great importance. This gives the farmers the opportunity to grow the coffee under fair and safe conditions. The table below gives an overview of some Fairtrade coffees.

The most popular Fairtrade coffee varieties



What does fair trade mean?

In Fairtrade trading, certain standards are set and adhered to. These standards consist of core requirements and development indicators. In order to receive the Fairtrade seal, the core requirements must be implemented by each producer group. In addition to the core requirements, the development requirements must also be met.

See also  Windows 11's new task manager first exposure: UI changes! | XFastest News

The latter requirements are even more broadly defined and aim to improve working conditions in the long term and enforce environmental protection.

Products marked with a Fairtrade seal also have a set minimum price and receive an additional bonus. Many Fairtrade products can also be traced. During processing, the raw materials are also separated from non-Fairtrade products and processed further.

Get more information on Fairtrade conditions
here
on the website of Fairtrade Germany eV

You may also like

240,000 cancer deaths in Germany in 2023 –...

Vitamin A: benefits and foods in which to...

he had stage 4 lymphoma

10 minutes a day is enough! These exercises...

STERIS CORPORATION – AMSCO STEAM STERILIZER 600 STERIS

Saving energy in the household: How the devices...

Ethics committees for clinical investigations with medical devices,...

Papilloma Virus and Herpes Zoster: vaccination campaigns in...

Test, try, exchange / With the Warrior Community...

Lazio, Immobile stops again: injury and nothing AZ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy