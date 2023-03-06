Small coffee farmers face great challenges every day. They have to contend with poor working conditions, poor pay and oppression. There are no such problems with coffee marked with the Fairtrade seal. That’s why we’re introducing you to some popular Fairtrade coffees here.

Coffee is very popular in Germany. According to Statista, around 70 percent of Germans drink a cup of the hot drink regularly or even daily. Not only the coffee machine models used vary, but also the coffee used. Depending on the coffee bean, the taste can vary greatly. In addition to taste, fair trade should also be important when making a purchase decision.

About 80% of coffee is produced by 25 million smallholder families, who often earn around two dollars a day. The smallholders are practically defenseless at the mercy of the local traders and are in a bad negotiating position. Climate change is also causing problems. The increase in temperature can increase the spread of pests and diseases. Rising farming and household costs are also troubling workers.

Observing the Fairtrade seal is therefore of great importance. This gives the farmers the opportunity to grow the coffee under fair and safe conditions. The table below gives an overview of some Fairtrade coffees.

The most popular Fairtrade coffee varieties









What does fair trade mean?

In Fairtrade trading, certain standards are set and adhered to. These standards consist of core requirements and development indicators. In order to receive the Fairtrade seal, the core requirements must be implemented by each producer group. In addition to the core requirements, the development requirements must also be met.

The latter requirements are even more broadly defined and aim to improve working conditions in the long term and enforce environmental protection.

Products marked with a Fairtrade seal also have a set minimum price and receive an additional bonus. Many Fairtrade products can also be traced. During processing, the raw materials are also separated from non-Fairtrade products and processed further.

Get more information on Fairtrade conditions

here

on the website of Fairtrade Germany eV