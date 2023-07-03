Fair Play Menarini International Awards – the 2023 edition begins with the talk show…

Menarini Pharmaceutical Industries United

The countdown to the XXVII. Edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Awards has started. Tomorrow, Monday, July 3rd, the 2023 edition of the event dedicated to the sporting values ​​of ethics, fair play and respect will officially open in Florence with the highly anticipated talk show “The Champions tell their stories”. The event, which is open to the public, will be moderated for the second consecutive year by journalist Ivan Zazzaroni and will begin at 9pm in Piazza della Signoria, in the elevated area known as the “Arengario” in front of the Palazzo Vecchio. An evening that looks back at the extraordinary lives of sports icons through anecdotes, fun facts and untold behind-the-scenes stories. Among the guests are a number of renowned Fair Play Menarini ambassadors who have made international sporting history. Big names in Italian football such as Giancarlo Antognoni and Arrigo Sacchi will be on stage, as will two legendary Olympians: multiple world record holder in the 400m hurdles Edwin Moses and sprinter Tommie Smith, who has become a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination .

“I am very proud that the Piazza della Signoria, in the heart of the city of Florence and its past, is hosting this year’s edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Awards,” said Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence. “On the “Arengario” in front of the Palazzo Vecchio, the all-time greatest and ambassadors of all time, representing the world of sport in various capacities, are invoked as real-world examples of respect and values ​​that are as valid in life as they are on the sports field. On behalf of the City of Florence, I would like to thank Menarini for their continued commitment to this important mission.”

The talk show will again be broadcast live on RTV38 this year, allowing viewers at home to experience one of Fair Play Menarini’s most popular events. And the thrill will be even greater. On Tuesday, July 4th, the award winners will be welcomed to a gala dinner in Piazzale Michelangelo. On Wednesday, July 5, at the Roman Theater in Fiesole, the award ceremony will take place for the first time in the presence of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, who has been Fair Play Menarini Ambassador since 2016. Federica Pellegrini, the “Divina” and star of Italian swimming, who was inducted into the Awards Hall of Fame last year, returns to the stage with musical performances by Neri per Caso and the swing band Papillon broadcast by Sportitalia the following evening.

,,The XXVII. 2nd edition of the Fair Play Menarini Awards is underway,” announced Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, Board Members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. “We start with the talk show ‘The Champions tell their stories’ and look forward to an edition with top-class guests who have made the goals of an award their own that go beyond sporting achievements. Joining this year’s celebrity guests are a number of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors who support our quest to spread the core values ​​of this award.”

These are the prizewinners and categories of the XXVII. Fair Play Menarini International Awards:

– JAVIER ZANETTI, Legendary Figure category

– DEBORAH COMPAGNONI, Kategorie „Career Fair-Play”

– ALESSANDRA CAMPEDELLI, Category “Social Values ​​of Sport”

– ANTONIO CABRINI, category “Role Model for Youth” special prize categoryPaolo Rossi

– ELISA DI FRANCISCA, Category “Sport and Courage”

– GIULIA GHIRETTI Kategorie ,,Sport Beyond Sport” SUSTENIUM Energy and Heart

– LARISSA IAPICHINO, Kategorie ,,A Smile for Life”

– MASSIMILIANO ROSOLINO, Category ,,Sport Promotion”

– LUIS ALBERTO SCOLA BALVOA, Kategorie ,,Fair Play”

– LISA VITTOZZI, Kategorie “Fair Play and Environment”

– JACOPO VOLPI, category “Narrating Emotions” special award category Franco Lauro

– MARCELO BIELSA, Category “The Gesture”

– MARIACLOTILDE ADOSINI, Kategorie ,,Young Athletes”

– EMILIA ROSSATTI, Kategorie ,,Young Athletes”

– GIORGIO PIETRO TORRISI Category ,,Young Athletes”

– GIANLUCA GENSINI, Category ,,Studio and Sport” Sonderpreiskategorie Fiamme Gialle

The following Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors will also participate:

GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI

EDWIN MOSES

FEDERICA PELLEGRINI

ARRIGO SACKS

TOMMIE SMITH

