Fake medical prescriptions to get drugs at the pharmacy, but one detail screwed him over

POLESELLA (RO) – He had “solved” the problem of his addiction by prescribing drugs. Only that he hadn’t been followed by a doctor, but he had taken possession of a recipe book and, forging recipeswas delivered in medicinal pharmacy with active ingredients with amazing action. All illegally.

THE CONTROLS

At least according to what was formulated in the accusatory hypothesis by the carabinieri who, coordinated by the Rovigo prosecutor’s office, investigated the matter. In this particular case, the Carabinieri of the Padua anti-sophistication and health unit, who in recent days, together with their colleagues from the Polesella station, carried out a search and seizure order against a man residing in Polesine. A search that would have confirmed what was suspected: in the availability of the man, in fact, two prescription books of the National Health Service of the Veneto Region were found, the stamp of a prescriber and some medical prescriptions already filled out and ready to be used, which according to the hypothesis formulated by the investigators would have been falsified.

The man is accused of the crime of false material, receiving stolen goods, impersonation, but the investigations are not yet concluded and the investigators are trying to further clarify the contours of the story. It also remains to be defined in the accusatory hypothesis how the man managed to take possession of the notebooks, recipe books and stamps of doctors in the area, which he would then use to create the false medical prescriptions against him in order to self-prescribe narcotic drugs. which were then presented in various pharmacies in Polesine. However, someone noticed anomalies in the recipes.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

Hence the investigations by the Nas who have closed the circle around the Polesine. A similar case also emerged a few days ago in the province of Vicenza, where the carabinieri of the Tenenza di Montecchio Maggiore reported a social health worker, held responsible for falsifying medical prescriptions to obtain the delivery of a medicine indicated for short-term treatment of insomnia, which can only be sold with a prescription. But cases of this type are very frequent. In fact, the so-called “prescription drugs” such as opiates, benzodiazepines and oxycodone are increasingly widespread, a drug that is prescribed in pain therapy for terminally ill cancer patients, but also for patients with particular types of chronic pain , which obviously if taken outside medical supervision can have devastating effects.

