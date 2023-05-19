Fake travel portals: recognize fake offers on the web | >

Status: 05/17/2023 12:30 p.m The holiday is booked and paid for, but the holiday home does not exist. Fake travel portals on the net hardly differ optically from reputable websites. How consumers can spot fraud.

When holiday homes, package tours, tickets or hotels are offered particularly cheaply on the Internet, consumers should be suspicious. Because there are more and more fake booking portals with non-existent offers on the Internet, which can hardly be distinguished visually from the websites of large providers or even link to them.

This is how scammers work

There are numerous programs for creating websites on the Internet. Cyber ​​criminals can set up fake travel portals that look serious in a short time without any prior knowledge. If a fake website falls into disrepute after a while due to bad reviews from cheated victims or advertisements, the scammers take it offline and simply start again. The old booking portal is then no longer accessible. Instead, the same, duplicated website can be found at a new web address. The scam starts all over again.

There are often even several identical websites online at different web addresses at the same time. In order to deceive consumers, links from dubious websites also unofficially redirect to travel portals of large providers who know nothing about them.

Customers are pressed for time

Pressure is built up to ensure that consumers respond to the fraudulent offer quickly and without extensive examination: After clicking on the “Book” button, minutes running backwards can usually be seen, which suggest an alleged reservation of the offer for a limited period of time. Since this marketing method is common in many online shops, users are often not suspicious.

This is how consumers recognize fake travel portals

According to Travel Lawyer Roosbeh Karimi, scammers are becoming more sophisticated, making it difficult to spot false offers. The website Watchlist Internet offers an overview of travel portals that are currently classified as fraudulent. In addition, users should according to the consumer center do not book if:

Offers are remarkably cheap

the total amount is to be paid in advance

the booking is made via social media

there is no imprint on the website

negative reviews can be found online warning of fraud

Seals of approval such as “TrustedShops” do not link to the issuer of the seal

no information about the travel provider can be found on the website of the seal of approval

If there is an imprint on a website, the address should be checked using a search engine and map for the existence of a corresponding company headquarters.

What to do if I fell for a fake portal?

Cyber ​​criminals are usually based abroad and often get away with it, and in many cases the money is gone. Since payment usually has to be made well in advance, consumers usually only recognize the fraud late. Anyone who has become a victim of fraud should, according to the consumer advice center, immediately

inform the bank or credit card company

Activate any completed buyer protection through payment methods such as PayPal

document all receipts and messages related to the booking and payment of tickets

File a criminal complaint with the police (e.g online)

Attorney Karimi appeals to consumers, despite anticipation of travel, to take a close look and to check all the details in peace.

