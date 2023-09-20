Fake vaccinations: it will not make us ‘renew’ the consultancy – Focus Vaccines

There will not be a “renewal” of the consultancy for the case of Emanuela Petrillo, the former health assistant from Spresiano (Treviso), accused of having pretended to inject vaccines against common infectious diseases into hundreds of children between 2009 and 2017. The Court of Appeal of Trieste decided this during today’s hearing, not accepting a request to this effect presented by the Prosecutor’s Office.





Sentencing is scheduled for November 27; Emanuela Petrillo, who is now 37 years old, was sentenced at first instance by the Court of Udine to eight and a half years (the Prosecutor’s request was 9 years and six months), a sentence deemed excessive by the defence, entrusted to the lawyer. Paolo Saladin, also considering that the woman has a clean criminal record and is the mother of two children. The charges against him are embezzlement, omission of official documents, forgery, relating to the vaccination sessions carried out in the Codroipo district, and in San Daniele and Udine, from 2009 to 2015, and at Ulss 2 in Treviso, where he moved and worked ‘ until June 2017, when she was reported and fired for just cause. She was discovered and never explained her behavior or even apologized. In autumn 2021 Petrillo was sentenced by the Court of Auditors, Fvg jurisdictional section, to pay 550 thousand euros to the Central Friuli University Health Authority (ASufc).



