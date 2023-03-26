In the countryside of Bagnolo Mella the carcass of a falconresult then positive for avian flu: Like this in the Bassa returns the nightmare of contagion and the first precautionary measures are taken in the country to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

The dead bird was discovered by a farmer who immediately alerted the veterinary district. Immediate analysis and outcome: avian flu. So the Municipality of Bagnolo was put among high-risk areas and Giunta Sturla has activated some security measures.

“In order to reduce the risk of virus transmission from wild birds to domestic poultry and from these to poultry farms, citizens are informed – reads the notice issued by the Municipality – that there is a ban on breeding birds, even of a rural nature, outdoors”. Precautionary measures that could change depending on the progress of the epidemiological picture. “For the moment we are talking about a isolated case, no alarmism – the deputy mayor Cristina Almici is keen to clarify -, but many precautions to avert an epidemic. A few simple precautions are enough, such as for example place drinking troughs indoorsfeed and the animals themselves».