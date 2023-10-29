Fall Nutrition: Embracing the Richness of Seasonal Foods

Fall Nutrition: Best Foods to Eat for a Healthy Season

After a late summer in terms of weather, we have definitively entered the height of fall which will keep us company for more than a month. It becomes essential, even in this season, to have the correct diet and take advantage of this period to eat the richest foods from a nutritional point of view.

Pumpkin and chestnuts

We begin our roundup with two typical foods of the period: October 31st is famous throughout the world for Halloween and its pumpkin: this fruit, which belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family, is a fundamental ally of our body because it contains numerous vitamins. First of all B6 and C which help immune defenses and metabolic processes but also E which has important antioxidant properties. “Scientific studies also suggest that vitamin A may protect against lung and oral cavity cancers,” explain the experts at Humanitas.

We see them on street corners and their smell reaches everywhere: the season has also begun chestnuts, foods rich in carbohydrates (84%), proteins (7%) and lipids (9%) representing an excellent food even for celiacs since they are gluten-free. The period in which it is easy to buy and eat them is limited to the months from October to December. “The high fiber content characteristic of chestnuts makes them a low glycemic index food suitable for avoiding dangerous peaks in blood sugar concentrations.”

Mine is a pear

Two very autumnal fruits (but which are also found during other periods of the year) are apples and pears: the former are considered an excellent source of fluids because every 150 grams of apple contains 130.35 grams of water. On a nutritional level, eating whole apples is a better choice than drinking the juice because the nutrients are concentrated especially in its peel “and the whole fruit is richer in fiber and probably also in polyphenols, molecules beneficial in terms of health protection” , they say from the Humanitas Institute. The pears they are fruits that are even richer in fiber and very important for nutrition: they have around 5.5 grams of fiber which is equivalent to 20% of the daily requirement but they also have vitamin C and potassium, allies for muscles, heart, and nerves.

Broccoli, celery, and spinach

Among the vegetables recommended by experts are all those that are part of the “cruciferous vegetables”, i.e. cabbages and cauliflowers, broccoli, and turnips: their secret is their high iron content. In detail, broccoli they constitute a very important source of antioxidants and molecules that act as anticancer agents. Vitamin C helps fight numerous infections by allowing collagen synthesis while vitamin A helps skin and eye health. The celery, however, every 100 grams promotes the release of approximately 20 calories in the form of proteins (46%), carbohydrates (45%), and fats (only 9%). In addition to these properties, it has a lot of calcium, iron, magnesium, and fiber. The spinach they are instead an important source of carotenoids and rich in iron and vitamin B9, which is essential for the correct functioning of our immune system. “Among the minerals, potassium protects cardiovascular health, zinc helps with growth and development, and copper, together with iron, participates in the production of red blood cells. Finally, spinach provides a good dose of omega 3 fats allies of the heart and arteries, and of soluble fibers, which promote intestinal regularity, reduce the risk of colon cancer and control the absorption of cholesterol and sugars”, say the experts.

Grapes and pomegranate

Queen of nutrition is also the uva, source of numerous phytonutrients, phenolic acids, and carotenoids: they are also an excellent source of mineral salts and vitamins (especially A, B, and C) in addition to polyphenols. The nutrients contained within it have an antioxidant action and help against inflammation. The cardiovascular system is able to derive the greatest benefit but grapes are also an excellent ally against tumors and aging. “Grapes also have a low glycemic index and the intake of its juice, its extracts, or its individual phytonutrients has been associated with better insulin control and greater sensitivity to the action of this hormone.” The fruit is also associated with benefits regarding brain health.

Finally, the pomegranate for every 100 grams it provides a contribution of 63 calories divided into 94% carbohydrates and 3% proteins and fats. This fruit is also an indispensable ally for nutrition thanks to its fibers and ability to protect the intestine. “The pomegranate fruit is also associated with benefits in terms of weight reduction, cholesterol control, improvement of the immune defenses and circulation and protection from tumors (in particular prostate cancer and lymphomas)”. Consuming it regularly also helps against prostate and diabetes.

Share this: Facebook

X

