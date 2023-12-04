Home » Falling into a deep and restorative sleep is possible: 5 infallible tips
Falling into a deep and restorative sleep is possible: 5 infallible tips

Are you struggling to get a good night’s sleep? If so, you are not alone. Many people face difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, which can have a negative impact on their overall health and well-being. But fear not, there are simple tips that can help you achieve a better night’s sleep.

Sleep is essential for our physical and mental health, and it is important not to underestimate its importance. Without adequate sleep, you may find yourself feeling tired, irritable, and lacking the energy to face your day. To help you overcome these sleep issues, here are 5 tips from Italian doctor and writer, Filippo Ongaro.

Firstly, it is important to create a sleep-friendly environment by avoiding screens and food in the bedroom. The bedroom should be reserved for sleeping, and consuming food or using electronic devices before bed can disrupt your sleep. Additionally, choosing the right mattress and pillows is crucial for maintaining proper posture and ensuring a good night’s sleep.

It is also important to reduce strong stimuli such as bright lights, loud music, and highly stimulating activities in the evening. These can agitate the mind and make it difficult to relax and fall asleep. Furthermore, paying attention to physical exercise and avoiding intense training in the second half of the day can help promote relaxation and better sleep.

Finally, incorporating meditation techniques into your bedtime routine can help reduce stress and anxiety, leading to a more peaceful and restful sleep. By calming the mind and focusing on deep breathing, you can prepare your body for a restful night’s sleep.

By following these simple tips, you can improve your sleep quality and overall well-being. Have you tried any of these tips before? Give them a try and see how they can positively impact your sleep.

