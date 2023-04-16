falls during a roped ascent

Ansa

A climber died on Rocca Sella, in the territory of Caprie (Turin), in the Susa valley. The victim was walking the Via Accademica with a roped group. Fallen for 5-6 meters, he died despite the operations of the rescuers to revive him. An air ambulance had been sent to the scene and the ground teams of the Alpine Rescue intervened. The body was entrusted to the Carabinieri for Judicial Police operations, while the air ambulance recovered the man’s rescuers and rope companions to return to base.