Falls for the elderly are very dangerous: what postural exercises to do to avoid permanent damage

Falls of the elderly can lead to serious consequences, such as bone fractures, head trauma and more. But do we know enough about the subject?

Seniors can experience a variety of issues that affect stability. Muscles may lose strength, vision may worsen, balance may become less coordinated, and you may feel dizzy or faint more often. It is therefore important to get regular exercise to maintain muscle strength, balance and flexibility.

Fall prevention is often talked about as the usual precautionary recommendations, but exercise and proper posture can make a big difference. How to do? Let’s find out together.

The risks of falls in the elderly and exercises to prevent them

The exercises for strengthen muscles of the legs and back they are particularly important. Walking, swimming, cycling, yoga or balance exercises can help improve posture and stability. Also, moderate aerobic exercise, such as walking, helps build endurance and reduce tiredness.

The correct posture it is just as important. For example, standing with shoulders straight, knees slightly bent and feet shoulder-width apart helps maintain good stability. Likewise, being aware of your posture when walking can prevent any sudden leaps that can cause an imbalance.

Many elderly people they also have a tendency to walk by looking at their feet. This can compromise theequilibriumso it’s vital to look ahead when walking to get a full view of your surroundings.

It is also essential to pay attention to the environment in which the elderly live. Remove any obstaclessuch as carpets or objects left in the middle of the floor, can reduce the risk of falls. Replace lights with brighter bulbs and install night lights in the places of passage, it can help the elderly to move more safely in the dark.

In case of weakness or instabilitythe elderly should consult their family doctor for a full exam and discuss any health issues. The doctor can then recommend a exercise program tailored to the individual needs of the elderly.

Posture and balance training therefore play an important role in prevention of falls in the elderly, helping to maintain muscle strength and balance. And, therefore, reducing the risk of falls. In conclusion, the prevention of falls should be a priority for the elderly, in order to ensure the salute and the well being general.