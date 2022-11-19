Around 12.40 today, Saturday 19 November, the Alpine rescue of Padua was activated following a fall in the Lumignano climbing wall, in the province of Vicenza.

As soon as he set off, before placing the first quickdraw, a freeclimber broke a hold from his hand and ended up on the ground causing a suspected lumbosacral trauma. Fourteen rescuers, including four health workers, reached the 44-year-old from Liettoli di Campolongo and gave him first aid. Once packed, the injured person was lowered for about 500 meters on a stretcher to the road, where he was handed over to the ambulance which left for the Vicenza hospital.