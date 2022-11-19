Home Health Falls in rock climbing wall, 44-year-old in hospital
Health

Falls in rock climbing wall, 44-year-old in hospital

by admin
Falls in rock climbing wall, 44-year-old in hospital

Around 12.40 today, Saturday 19 November, the Alpine rescue of Padua was activated following a fall in the Lumignano climbing wall, in the province of Vicenza.

As soon as he set off, before placing the first quickdraw, a freeclimber broke a hold from his hand and ended up on the ground causing a suspected lumbosacral trauma. Fourteen rescuers, including four health workers, reached the 44-year-old from Liettoli di Campolongo and gave him first aid. Once packed, the injured person was lowered for about 500 meters on a stretcher to the road, where he was handed over to the ambulance which left for the Vicenza hospital.

See also  Covid, the warning from the British Minister of Health: "South African variant more transmissible"

You may also like

Epidemiological investigation of congenital malformations and adverse reproductive...

Umberto Bossi, Lega founder in hospital in Varese...

Influence. In Treviso, the flu mainly affects the...

Freeclimber loses his grip in the climbing wall...

Will vaccine recalls prevent the next wave? –...

Livorno, theft in a gym: 37-year-old reported

This variety of honey contains an amount of...

Mistreatment in the gym, hear from other gymnasts...

Lega, Umberto Bossi hospitalized after an illness

in which order to tackle the gyms

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy