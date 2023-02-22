The Ministry of Health has recalled many lots of meat, due to false deadlines. There would be a very high health risk. We assess the situation.

Consuming spoiled food carries serious risks for our body. In fact, food stored incorrectly or consumed after the expiry date can develop bacteria, parasites, viruses or very dangerous chemical agents, which cause dangerous food poisoning.

Symptoms of food poisoning can appear even a few days after ingestion of contaminated food and, as a rule, manifest themselves with gastrointestinal disturbances and, in the most serious cases, accompanied by high fever, muscle pain and chills.

Precisely in this regard it is necessary to pay close attention to the conservation and expiry date of foods, in particular, when it comes to delicate products such as, for example, meat. Fortunately, to protect the health of consumers, the Ministry also often intervenes which, just recently, has recalled numerous packages of meat with the wrong expiry date. All the details below.

False deadlines on meat: lots withdrawn by the Ministry of Health

There would be very serious labeling errors behind the latest recall ordered by the Ministry of Health for numerous lots of meat. A well-known supermarket had to remove many packs of meat from the shelves because they reported false deadlines. However, it is possible that some consumers bought them before the withdrawal, so it can be useful to know the types of meat, lot numbers and brands, which are the objects of the measure.

The lots affected by the withdrawal ordered by the Ministry of Health, due to microbiological risk, are:

• CASCINA LA MARCHESA – FACE BROTHERS – BATUTA BOV. TO. PMT LEMON G200SKIN – PIEDMONTESE FASSONE BEATING – Lot No. 664594

• LA MARCHESA FARMHOUSE – FACE FRATELLI srl – BATUTA BOV. TO. PMT ROSM BASIL G200SKIN – PIEDMONT FASSONE BORDER – Lot No. 664255

• LA MARCHESA FARMHOUSE – FACE FRATELLI srl – BATUTA BOV. TO. PMT TRUFFLE G200SKIN – PIEDMONT FASSONE TARTUFO – Lot No. 663286 and Lot No. 664256

• COOP FIOR FIORE PIEDMONTESE BEEF BEATING – Lot No. 664592

• BEAT BOV. TO. PMT MOUNTAIN HERBS G200SKIN – PIEDMONT FASSONE BIT – Lot No. 664597

• BEAT BOV. TO. PMT CLASSICA G200SKIN – PIEDMONTESE FASSONE BORDER – Lots n° 663284, 664253, 664593

• BEAT BOV. TO. PMT GARLIC G200SKIN – PIEDMONTESE FASSONE TARTE – Lot No. 664595

Consumers who have purchased the lots mentioned above can return them to the point of sale, even if they do not have a receipt, and will be able to request a refund or replace the product. In any case, for more details and information it is always advisable to take a look at the institutional website of the Ministry of Health.