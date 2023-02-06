I Carabinieri of the NAS of Ragusacoordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Syracuse, have brought to light a Machiavellian criminal mechanism whose plots, still being examined by the Judiciary, would have been aimed at deceiving the state pension system by a well-known coroner, freelancer, from Aretus .

The specialist, in fact, would have unlawfully taken steps to obtain for his client-patients the recognition of civil invalidity not due, or due to a lower percentage than that subsequently achieved, or accompanying allowances for non self-sufficient persons, in the absence of legal prerequisites. The consultations, to adapt the type of intervention to the benefit requested on a case-by-case basis, would take place in the professional’s private office where, in addition to the appropriate “feasibility study”, the fee would also be agreed: 100 euros for the certificate introductory, from 500 to 2,000 euros per year iter concluded.

To feed his client base, the coroner would have exploited third parties, unrelated to the healthcare environment, who would have taken care of materially procuring the patients, as well as his connections with a patronage in Pachino; on some occasions he would have availed himself of the complacency of other medical specialists to prepare asseverative documentation of health problems of the applicants, wholly or partially false, such as fraudulent certifications of non-existent or amplified physical and psychological states with the sole purpose of reaching the minimum percentages for the recognition of disabilities.

Precisely from this point of view, in order to mislead the medical commission of the public institute, the fraudulent action of the coroner allegedly took the form of providing the eligible applicants with detailed instructions to implement a real staging: patients, albeit autonomous, equipped with wheelchairs or walkers to appear affected by serious motor deficits, invented depressive pathological states, simulation of serious static-dynamic deficits, even indications on the clothing to wear in the commission to appear scruffy and shabby and therefore incapable to carry out daily living activities.

Precisely in this last circumstance the Carabinieri del Nas would have observed some “crafty” invalids not only in the phases pre/post visit INPS, where they would show up gasping, limping, or pushed by a family member in a wheelchair, an aid favored by the doctor himself, but also during other days, tracing a clear picture: who would go shopping, who would drove the car without any difficulty, who would walk the dog around the block.

There would have been as many as 15 scams discovered and documented with telephone tapping, video-environmental footage and documentary acquisitions by the NAS of the Carabinieri of Ragusawhich would thus have consolidated the existence of a series of conducts of criminal relevance, currently under scrutiny by the investigating magistrate, against the well-known coroner in competition with other doctors, or with patients: corruption, ideological falsehood, material falsehood, fraud in damages to the State, illicit all functional to the recognition, by the INPS, of the civil invalidity, of the accompanying allowances and of other foreseen benefits.

For the coroner, the precautionary measure of disqualification from carrying out the medical profession for the duration of 12 months was triggered, while, for the “patients” who benefit from the indemnities, the seizure by equivalent of the sums of money paid and constituting the profit of the crime of scam.