School will finish and, for a few weeks, university exams will also be interrupted. The holidays will begin for everyone and in some families there will also be the problem of having their children work in the summer. Being a lifeguard, waitress, bartender or summer camp entertainer two or three times a week, for 3-4 weeks and then that’s enough, you need to have some money of your own, to learn how to manage time and money , to learn what it means to sketch even when you want to answer badly.