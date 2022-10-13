Secretary Scotti to the Regions: “The new ACN, with the creation of the AFT and the unique role of general medicine, can allow in view of the lack of personnel, excessive pressure on individuals and the expected definition of public health expenditure in the coming years, to make up for it with a more efficient organization, also through the enhancement of hourly doctors “.

“It is essential that an act of guidance for the renewal of the ACN 2019-2021 is issued in a very short time and that the foundations are laid for the most profound renewal that must be implemented with the start, immediately after, of the renewal of the ‘ACN for the three-year period 2022-2024 “.

The general secretary Fimmg dictates the line of action that would allow family medicine to face the growing difficulties of a system that suffers from programming delays and a chronic lack of resources. Silvestro Scotti.

Fimmg’s request comes the day after the meeting promised during the recent National Congress of Villasimius by the president of the Conference of the Regions Massimiliano Fedriga and by the president of the Health Commission Raffaele Donini.

Already at the end of July, during the meeting with the Sector Committee, it was agreed with the president Fedriga, the councilor Donini and the councilor Davide Carlo Caparini to speed up negotiations for the three-year periods 2019-21 and 2022-24 as much as possible.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the Fimmg proposed a series of solutions aimed at addressing the growing emergency of the shortage of family doctors and coherently starting the evolution process of general medicine with the implementation of the PNNR and the healthcare needs of the future.

“The new ACN, with the creation of the AFT and the unique role of general medicine – says Scotti – can make it possible in the context of a shortage of personnel, excessive pressure on individuals and the expected definition of public health expenditure in the coming years, with a more efficient organization also through the enhancement of hourly doctors, in addition to the strengthening of the capacity of direct provision of first-level services by general practitioners with a choice cycle, to staff shortages that cannot be foreseen in the short term -middle term. Moreover, the “organizational flexibility” that would be achieved may represent the most appropriate response to the necessary proximity as required by Ministerial Decree 77 “.

“It is also necessary to provide for the economic recognition of the increases in expenditure for the management of studies and the factors of production connected to them that Scotti added – in addition to making the profession even less attractive, already burdened by welfare and bureaucratic burdens that have become unsustainable, to young doctors push early leaving from the profession ”.

To this end, the Fimmg deems it essential to set up the emergency measures system, as well as further legal provisions, which relaunch the training course in general medicine, first of all job training and the facilitation of insertion for those who have carried out similar activities. to family medicine during the pandemic period, and make it as attractive to young colleagues as other specialties.

“In order to set all this in motion – reiterates Scotti – it is necessary that the Guidance Act for the three-year period 2019-2021 be fired as soon as possible”.

October 13, 2022

