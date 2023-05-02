Family doctors in practices keep masks on – Sanità

The masks in the studios of the family doctors “for the moment they must be maintained, pending operational indications for doctors which will be issued shortly”. This is the line indicated by the general secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, after the new ordinance of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci which, starting from 1 May, removes the generalized obligation of the masks in hospitals and leave the decision regarding the use of the protective device in medical surgeries to doctors and paediatricians.

“We are working – explains Scotti to ANSA – on the development of operational indications for general practitioners, a sort of guideline that will be ready shortly and we will send to the Ministry of Health“. The goal, he clarifies, “is to give a scientific indication to doctors so that excessive discretion is not created in the studies and the choice whether or not to use the masks is based on scientific and epidemiological considerations”. For example, he says, “it will be important to take into consideration the type of medical office, i.e. if it has a special room to accommodate the most fragile patients or if it has a suitable number of windows for air exchange. Based on these elements it will be possible to decide whether to maintain the obligation to wear a mask or not. But the decision will also have to consider the epidemiological period and during the flu season the use of protective devices would therefore be preferable”. For now, Scotti underlines, “our indication is in any case to continue to provide for the obligation to wear a mask in the studios, pending the operational indications. This is because we are still in the presence of a queue of seasonal flu and we continue to record cases of infections respiratory diseases and cases of Covid-19. For respiratory diseases, this is an anomalous trend compared to last year, also due to the climatic trend”. Therefore, concludes the Fimmg secretary, “it is good not to let our guard down and we believe it is important to contribute with the use of masks to the protection of the most fragile patients, which remains a priority”.

“At the moment we believe it is prudent to recommend the use of masks in pediatric clinics to protect fragile children not only from Covid but also from other circulating viruses and bacteria. If the epidemiological situation has further confirmation, as far as Covid is concerned, the use of masks may be reevaluated”. This was underlined to ANSA by Luigi Greco, national councilor of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), after the order of the Minister of Health which, starting from 1 May, removes the generalized obligation of masks in hospitals and delegates the decision regarding the use of the device in doctors’ surgeries to doctors and paediatricians.

The ordinance is in force but prudence wins. On the first non-holiday day without the widespread obligation to wear masks, as indicated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in Roman hospitalsPrecaution still prevails: mouths covered in the wards, in the corridors, between doctors and waiting patients.

Also in Sicily green light to the precautionary measures provided for by the ordinance of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, with the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals which will remain valid only within the wards that house fragile, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if at high intensity of care and in nursing homes.

At the hospital Cardarelli of Naples it remains mandatory to wear the mask in all departments and for access to the emergency room where the swab is also carried out. The health management of the largest hospital in the South has decided to make the use of personal safety devices more stringent following the entry into force of the ministry ordinance which leaves the discretion to the health management with respect to the use of masks in departments not indicated in the measure. A choice that of Cardarelli – the health management let us know – matured by virtue of “the complexity of the patients who rely on our care and also due to epidemiological data”. In the common areas, on the other hand, you can stay without a mask.