Future family doctors taught by Attilio Fontana. The paradox of paradoxes materialized on Thursday 15 December at the Pirellone, during a meeting with the governor who, in addition to general practitioners all the doctors who attend the have also been invited, by official email regional course to become one. With an annotation put in black and white: “Attendance at the event counts as time recognition”. In short, anyone who has made more than one mess in the Covid era and in five years has failed to shorten the endless waiting lists that make it a business to book a visit in the public, is now able to teach doctors their craft. Or at least to contribute to their education. Attilio Fontana listen to the pros”, was the title of the appointment. But the governor listened to very little, given that after the initial greetings entrusted to him and to the new Welfare assessor Guido Bertolasoboth are spun off.

Rises Michele Usuelli Of +Europawho in addition to being a regional councilor is also neonatologist: “This is an incorrect way of conducting the electoral campaign. The course to become a family doctor has a total duration of three years and approximately 5,000 hours, divided into practical training activities and theoretical activities. After changing the electoral law less than a month ago to decide when to call elections, now the governor appears incorrect e disrespectful against general practitioners”. The councilor of the Democratic Party also lasts Carmella Rozza: “The use that Fontana makes of the institution and its role in the health professions for his electoral campaign is disconcerting. Someone will have to explain whether the politicians, in this case the president and candidate Fontana, have been admitted to teaching of general practitioners in training. A very serious fact, but one thing is certain: at the meeting with Fontana, if they weren’t forced, health professionals, no one would go”.

But what was talked about at the event? After the initial greetings, it was time to three round tables: the first on the challenges to be faced in the future, such as the shortage of family doctors, with the general manager of Ats Milano Walter Bergamaschithe second with the representatives of cooperative of family doctors and patient associations, the third on the news of training course for family doctors, with the director of the academy Alessandro Colombo. “It was a normal general medicine conference and it is usual for conferences to be counted as hours of theory, in the same way as seminars”, he says Paula PedriniLombard secretary of the union of general practitioners Fimmg, also among the participants as well as the national deputy secretary of Fimmg, Fiorenzo Corti, who was given an introductory report and conclusions. But beyond the official defences, the fact remains that an event for doctors has been proposed with a misleading title and used by Fontana for his electoral campaign: “It’s a serious thing”, argues Usuelli, “also because to send invitations it is been used a directory that other gubernatorial candidates do not have. Fountain it has no title to use it for electoral purposes”.

