In the province of Verona there are 164 areas lacking family doctors and there are 11 municipalities in La Scala without a main clinic. This was revealed by a report on general practitioners produced by the Zanotto Foundation on the initiative of the Observatory on inequalities of Verona and in collaboration with Fimmg and the Health and Territory Cooperative. A report relaunched by the Veronese union of pensioners Spi CGIL, which finds confirmation of what has been reported so far in the Zanotto Foundation study. “The lack of planning of services in the area, the worrying shortage of personnel, the substantial lack of organization are unresolved vulnerabilities that prevent the primary care system from responding effectively to the needs of citizens, especially the elderly”, said Spi Cgil Verona.

The report shows that in May 2022 the areas lacking general practitioners in the Verona area were 164 and 11 are the municipalities in Verona without a main clinic. A problem that goes hand in hand with the overload of work in the surrounding areas. “The shortage of doctors, accentuated by the lack of turnover of those who retire, creates situations in many municipalities in the Verona area in which the catchment area for each general practitioner is two thousand, three thousand, four thousand or even six thousand citizens with more than 15 years – the Veronese union of pensioners CGIL commented – Taking into account that the optimal doctor-assisted ratio is indicated in a thousand patients per doctor, while the Verona average is already about one doctor for every 1,500 inhabitants, it is clear that in these conditions the system may not be able to ensure an adequate primary care service “.

To counter the lack of general practitioners, Azienda Zero has recruited new professionals through a call. But the tender made it possible to collect the availability of just 36 doctors. This number is not sufficient to cover all the deficient areas of the Veronese area.

The other criticality confirmed by the research concerns the backwardness in the development of associations between general practitioners. 28% of Veronese GPs still work alone or are part of a network unable to ensure the multidimensional approach that modern territorial medicine needs. Group medicines, which presuppose complete sharing in the management of patients, still involve only 45% of Veronese GPs. Integrated group medicines, which represent the most advanced form of group medicine, involve only 15.6% of doctors and are all concentrated in the Lower Veronese area. “To pay the price of this situation is above all the older population because, as the researchers rightly point out, the medicine that intercepts chronic conditions before they develop or worsen, is only possible in the context of group medicines” , explained by the Spi CGIL Verona.

“It is no coincidence that the regional planning of the new Community Houses already reproduces the shortcomings and pre-existing territorial imbalances, leaving entire districts and towns uncovered (in particular in Verona Sud and the Golosine and Santa Lucia districts) and remaining well far from the objective of the PNRR of a “hub” structure for every 50 thousand inhabitants – concluded the union – Secondly, the weakness and backwardness of the Veronese system is dramatic because general practitioners are called upon by the PNRR to be an integral part of the new system of Community Houses. The group medicines would have the role of “spoke” Community Houses, functionally connected to the “hub” Community House, while individual doctors should provide at least six hours a week of service in the Community Houses. In these conditions not even the most willing and prepared of doctors is able to fulfill the role that the NRRR assigns to them. The crisis in general medicine is cultural and organizational as the company health policy has never integrated general practitioners into the network of services. We need to work as a team so that the points of the Pnrr regarding Community Homes, Community Hospitals, telemedicine, the Electronic Health Record do not remain ideas on paper. Ulss 9 Scaligera is called to provide administrative and nursing support to doctors. The Region is called upon to encourage associations between doctors. The social partners must be involved in the “grounding” of the reform. And even the mayors of the area are called upon to do their part, for example by making spaces and facilities available for clinics in poor areas ».