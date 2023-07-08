Family Massacre in Colombia: Five Captured in Murder of Vega Daza Family, Scandal Erupts over Circulation of Graphic Images

Title: Outrage Over Circulation of Graphic Images of Murdered Vega Daza Family Sparks Investigation

Date: [Insert Date]

Five people have been captured following their claims of responsibility for the brutal murder of three members of the Vega Daza family. The shocking crime, which took place in the Villa Campestre sector of Puerto Colombia (Atlántico), has shaken the community. However, the incident has been further compounded by the circulation of alleged images of the victims’ bodies on social media, leading to public outrage.

The mother of the Vega Dazas, Meili Daza Curvelo, tearfully expressed her anguish upon discovering the graphic photos of her deceased relatives circulated online. “They are ending my life,” she lamented, adding, “after they killed my family, they have the audacity to post those horrible, horrible photos.”

In an audio leak obtained by Impacto News, Curvelo vowed to take legal action against those responsible for sharing the disturbing images. She criticized the director of the Atlantic Section of the National Institute of Legal Medicine for the leak, accusing them of corruption and incompetence.

Responding to these claims, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences issued a statement rejecting any association between the images and their facilities in Barranquilla. They emphasized that the images in question did not correspond to any official forensic practices conducted at their headquarters.

In an effort to address the controversy, the Institute contacted the Attorney General’s Office and arranged a meeting with the victims’ families. After explaining the procedural protocols and conducting a thorough verification, the relatives issued apologies and expressed their intention to release a clarifying statement.

The Institute appealed to the media and the public to refrain from distributing information that harms the victims’ families and tarnishes the image of the National Institute of Legal Medicine.

On June 29, 2023, the Vega Daza family tragically lost their lives to a hail of 33 gunshots. According to the perpetrators, the family was involved in criminal activities such as theft, drug trafficking, and extortion against local merchants. The criminals claimed that the community united against the family and its associates, leading to their demise.

As investigations continue into the motives and circumstances surrounding the massacre of the Vega Daza family, the dissemination of the disturbing images remains a subject of concern. The authorities are determined to bring the responsible individuals to justice, seeking to provide solace to the grieving family.

Note: This news article is based on the provided content and does not reflect any real events or people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

