Demonstration of the national committee of family victims of the covid, this morning, in front of the ministry of health. “We strongly ask – said the president Sabrina Gualini – to be heard and to be an active part in the commission of inquiry into the covid, because we do not condemn but we say that no one is acquitted. The commission must not be economic administration but must carry out an investigation truth about missed cures”. The commission, she concludes, “must not only be parliamentary but mixed, we want to be an integral part of it”.

