Family of Henrietta Lacks Reaches Settlement with Thermo Fisher Over Unauthorized Use of Her Cells

Headline: Henrietta Lacks’ Family Reaches Settlement with Thermo Fisher Over Unauthorized Use of Her Cells

Subtitle: The descendants of Henrietta Lacks, whose cells revolutionized medical research, have reached a confidential agreement with Thermo Fisher following a lawsuit.

The family of Henrietta Lacks has reached a settlement with Thermo Fisher, the biotechnology company that utilized her cells without her consent, according to lawyers representing the family. The agreement, which was reached after nearly two years of litigation in Maryland, was announced on Tuesday. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

“The parties are pleased to have found a way to resolve this matter out of court,” said Ben Crump and Chris Seeger, the attorneys for the Lacks family, in a joint statement.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc confirmed the settlement using the same language as the family lawyers. The company did not respond to inquiries regarding the settlement.

In 1951, Henrietta Lacks passed away from cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. During her treatment, cells were unknowingly extracted from her tumor and sent to a researcher. The researcher discovered that the cells, later known as HeLa cells, could be cultured outside the body and multiply infinitely.

HeLa cells have played a fundamental role in medical advancements, including the development of vaccines, cancer treatments, and cloning techniques. However, the Lacks family only became aware of the use of Henrietta’s cells in the 1970s and fully understood their significance after the publication of Rebecca Skloot’s book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” in 2010.

The family has criticized the lack of compensation for the unauthorized use of Henrietta’s cells, accusing Thermo Fisher Scientific of profiting from their commercialization. In 2021, Henrietta Lacks’ granddaughter, Kimberly Lacks, voiced the family’s frustration, stating, “They have been using their cells for 70 years, and the Lacks family has received nothing in exchange for this theft.”

Coincidentally, this Tuesday would have marked Henrietta Lacks’ 103rd birthday.

The settlement with Thermo Fisher Scientific represents a milestone in the Lacks family’s pursuit of justice and recognition for Henrietta’s contributions to medical science. The resolution of this case brings some closure to a longstanding controversy surrounding the unauthorized use of her cells.

