Family on a walk mown down by a speeding car

breaking latest news – A car launched at breakneck speed in the center of Santo Stefano di Cadore in the Belluno area mowed down a family of five, killing three as they were walking on the narrow sidewalk of the regional road 355 which leads to Sappada. The victims: little 2-year-old Mattia (his brother who was on the bicycle was saved), his father and grandmother while his mother was not seriously injured.

The grandfather of the little boy was taken to hospital in a state of shock and taken ill who reached the scene of the tragedy shortly after the accident. The driver of the black Audi with German license plate was also in the hospital who this afternoon shortly after 3.30 pm in via Udine in the center of Santo Stefano ran over the family originally from Favaro Veneto in the province of Venice, who went to the mountain resort in the heart of the Belluno Dolomites to spend a holiday in a second home.

Investigations are underway by the carabinieri against the 30-year-old German who was driving the car, also because’ There are no skid marks on the road. It should be verified whether the driver was taken ill or drove while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

In addition to little Mattia, who died shortly after being admitted to the ‘San Martino’ hospital where he had arrived in desperate conditions, his 48-year-old father Marco Antoniello and his 65-year-old grandmother Maria Grazia Zuin died.

The 42-year-old mother who was pushing the stroller with Mattia was injured but not serious. Some witnesses reported that the black Audi hit the father, Mattia and the grandmother after having brushed against the child on a bicycle and his mother. Following the mourning, the Municipality of Favaro Veneto has canceled the Ca’ Solaro Threshing Festival scheduled for next Sunday.