The wave of food recalls due to allergens not declared on the label does not stop. This time it’s about a famous brand of frozen minestrone.

After the death of the 21-year-old allergy sufferer, it’s chaos Allergens. Controls have intensified, or perhaps companies fear repercussions.

The Ministry of Health is carrying out an even more thorough investigation than usual and immediate withdrawals of many food products are taking place. The last ones in chronological order were one soy mayonnaise and chocolate biscuits.

The issue of undeclared allergens on the label risks becoming a national case. Following the death of the young woman allergic to milk, who she thought she had eaten a vegan tiramisu, attention to the problem has widened dramatically.

Chaos Undeclared allergens, the Ministry also recalls a famous minestrone

The attention of the Ministry of Health is maximum, and after the tragedy that saw the death of a young allergic woman, the reports of recalled products are increasing on the portal.

This time, in agreement with the Ministry, COOP also reported on its official website ‘label irregularities of a famous frozen minestrone. Here are the specs. The precautionary and voluntary recall took place by the producer of the minestrone himself. Here are the specs.

Rich Minestrone with Passato branded “BONDUELLE” – “detected the presence of the allergen celery not reported on the label” – all packs of 750 gr. maturing between September 2023 and November 2024.

The manufacturing company, BONDUELLE, has made available a toll-free number for those wishing information: 800 903 160. The Customer Service answers from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 14:00.

Anyone who is not allergic to celery does not run any health risk.