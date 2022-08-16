The Serie A football championship has begun.It will be the craziest season ever with 15 match days until the stop after November 13 for the World Cup, in which, as is well known, Italy will not participate, and then resume in 2023, the 4 January, and ending on 4 June, with only one break for the national teams (at the end of March), a couple of midweeks and a very rhythmic European calendar.

We will see how much the first winter world championship in history, which changes the calendar and replaces the traditional one, will impact results and spectacle, but for its start it seemed interesting to analyze the number of fans and followers of the 20 teams competing in the 2022 championship. / 23.

According to a research by StageUp and Ipsos, the twenty clubs participating in the Serie A football, at the end of the 2021/2022 season, have a total of 24 million and 562 thousand fans, 0.16% less than the previous season.

In 2018/2019, the last pre-pandemic season, the fans were 25 million and 234 thousand. After two seasons, in 2020/2021, they had dropped by -2.5%, reaching 24 million and 602 thousand. The survey at the end of the 2021/2022 season, as mentioned, shows a further decrease of 0.16%.

As for the individual clubs, Juventus is still the most loved team in Made in Italy football: there are 8 million and 56 thousand fans of the Old Lady. Milan champion of Italy, which in the last two years has recovered almost half a million fans with an increase of + 13%, reaches 4 million and 167 thousand; Inter is essentially stable at 3.9 million. Followed by Naples (2.6 million) and Rome (1.8 million), the club that closes the quintet of the “big”, which, alone, account for 84% of the fans in Italy.

Among the clubs with the greatest increases in the fan base, Fiorentina + 10% (with 621 thousand supporters), Turin + 8% (with 450 thousand) Udinese + 16% (179 thousand). Among the companies in decline below, Atalanta -10% (314 thousand) emerge after the strong increases of the 2 previous championships and Bologna -9% (310 thousand).

Much wider, and with different dynamics, the followers on social networks, which according to the KPMG report, “Football Benchmark”, again at the end of the last championship overall, considering Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, TikTok and YouTube, the teams of Serie A had 289 million followers. Gross of duplications, more than ten times as many as the numbers of the fans.

Of these we have analyzed in detail the followers of each team on Facebook. As for the number of fans, Juventus always excel with 44.8 million followers, but the team coached by Allegri has lost 1.7 million followers in the last 12 months (- 3.6%). While taking into account that of course the followers can also be non-resident in Italy, this is still an impressive figure. Over five times the number of Juventus fans, and a long way from other clubs.

If the second club for the number of fans is Milan and the third Inter, the positions are reversed on Facebook and Inzaghi’s team moves on to the second post with 30.5 million followers. Up 6.2%. Milan’s followers are also growing, even if less (+ 4.9%). The neroazzurri are instead champions in involvement. In fact, in the last 12 months they totaled 25.4 million interactions, equal to an engagement rate of 0.038%, against Juventus’s 24.6 million interactions, equal to an engagement rate of 0.022%.

Behind the three teams follow Roma and Napoli, with 10.3 and 4.7 million fans respectively. Numbers once again far higher than those of those who define themselves as fans of the two teams.

Above one million followers we also find Fiorentina, Lazio and Bologna. The other 12 teams are all below, in some cases by a lot.

The three newly promoted, Cremonese, Lecce and Monza, are among those who, unlike the teams that have played in Serie A for the longest time, have more fans than followers on Facebook. But of course the number of followers has grown significantly. + 12.3% for Lecce, + 37.1% for Monza and even + 68.3% for Cremonese, which however remains the team with the least number of followers, while Empoli is the one with the least number of fans. Finally, Salernitana is the champion engagement team with an engagement rate of 1.68%. The infographic provides details of the number of fans and followers of each of the twenty teams playing the 2022/23 championship.