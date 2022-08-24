The “Legend of Zelda” series can be said to be one of the most representative works of Nintendo, and while players are looking forward to the arrival of the “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” sequel in 2023, in addition to continuing to play In addition to the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, many fans have begun to revisit some of the classics from the series.

The Legend of Zelda: The Rhythm of the Wind, launched by Nintendo in 2002 on the GameCube platform, still enjoys a lot of popularity among players. In the nearly 20 years since this game was officially launched, many players have already figured out every detail of this game and read the dialogue of every character. Now, players have the opportunity to experience a completely different style of “The Legend of Zelda: The Rhythm of the Wind” through a set of mods.

New mod adds 10,000 lines to ‘The Rhythm of the Wind’, adding comedy style

According to the Kotaku AU website, this “The Wind Waker Rewritten” mod was created by a mod designer named aproxm. This mod adds many new textures to the game and makes some changes to the animations, but the biggest focus is on the game’s script. The game adds 10,000 new lines to the game, reimagines every character in the game, and adds a lot of crazy comedy.

The producer showed players part of the screen of this mod through a 4 minutes and 20 seconds short film, as well as the style of the line content changes. In addition to this, the lines of dialogue in the trailer also seem to suggest that many of the cutscenes have changed and the personalities of every NPC in the game have been reshaped. The following are the official introduction instructions released by the developer.

No modifications have been made to other content such as mods

Experience this ocean adventure in a new and unexpected way with The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker’s Rewrite, a rom-com mod that reworked lines from the original GameCube classic A massive overhaul to deliver a very different and unique story, while maintaining the game’s own beloved framework.

This Rom file modification mod does not modify any mods, levels, islands, characters, AI, music, sound effects, or any gameplay content of the game. This set of “The Rhythm of the Wind” includes the following elements:

Over 10,000 new dialogue lines

Reimagined cutscenes and character personalities

new video file

Minor material modification

Welcoming new players as well as long-time fans of the series, The Rhythm of the Wind Rewrite is a great way to revisit or try out this fan-favorite for the first time. The way to modify the mod by playing this Rom file is also very simple, just download one of the modified files, and use the “xDelta UI” to apply the selected file to “Wind’s Rhythm”.