fans sing ‘O surdato nnammurato, he reacts like this VIDEO

Marco Mengoni continues on his tour of the Italian stadiums and the emotions are never lacking. The winner of San Remo Festivalthis time, he burst into tears on stage at the Arechi di Salerno. The reason? His Campania fans started chanting the song by O Surdato Nnammurato and, for the Roman singer, it was impossible to hold back the emotion.

The emotion ofartist who represented Italy at theEurovision it immediately went viral on social with many videos that are especially shooting up TikTok e Facebook. During the concert, the 34-year-old from Ronciglione burst into tears and the big screen behind him made the whole stadium share his emotion.

Marco Mengoni is touring Italy with the tour ‘Marco in the Stadiums‘ and in one of the most recent performances, at the ‘Arechi’ stadium in Salerno, he let himself be overwhelmed by strong emotions. «You made me explode a little and I thank you», underlines Mengoni at the end of the concert. «One after almost 14 years you get used to it but no, you never get used to it. Finding yourself reliving things and allowing me to win Sanremo again, go to Eurovision and the tour was a dream, thank you.”

