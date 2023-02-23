While still the rumors of a marital crisis in the Ferragnez housethey find no denial and for now the couple does not show up together even at the events of the Milan Fashion Week, the rapper today caused concern among fans why it appeared very tried during a live broadcast on YouTube. Fedez has in fact launched its new podcast “Wolf” dedicated to entrepreneurship and as he spoke he began to stutter several timesfinally apologizing to the audience: “I hope I don’t stutter like today because I’ve started an incredible stutter,” he said.

Whether it was amomentary shakingof tiredness, stress or a signal that something is actually wrong in this period, wondered the many fans who on social media began to comment on the video, expressing closeness to it: «It makes me so tender», «this video makes me makes me want to give him a very strong hug and tell him that everything will be fine», «Federico you are wonderful, come on» are some of the messages, while other users observe that the stuttering had also occurred in his latest stories and advise him to take a break restful.