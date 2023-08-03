Fantastic Four: Vanessa Kirby has officially signed on to play Sue Storm!

According to a new report, the star of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno Vanessa Kirby signed on to lead the film’s cast Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios. While an official announcement hasn’t been made by Marvel Studios, it has recently been reported on the podcast The Hot Mic con Jeff Schneider e John Rocha that the actress, nominated for an Oscar for Pieces of a Woman, signed on to play Sue Stormaka the Invisible Woman. The news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering Kirby had been the leading candidate for the role for weeks.

This reported casting update follows another recent report that the star of Barbie Margot Robbie he had turned down the same role. As of right now, the news of Kirby’s casting has neither been confirmed nor denied by Marvel, Kirby, or anyone else involved with the film. It therefore remains to wait for the official news of a news communicated by a very reliable source. Furthermore, as recently reported, Marvel Studios was focusing in particular on the search for an interpreter for Sue Storm, a character who should emerge as the main protagonist of the film.

If other recent rumors turn out to be true, Reed Richards could come along Matt Smith, who was allegedly offered the role but it is not yet known whether he has accepted or is interested. For months, it was said that Adam Driver was the best choice for that part, even though it was reported that he turned down the role early on due to how the character was written. At the moment, however, none of these castings have been confirmed and nothing is known about those of Human Torch and The Thing. Kirby would therefore be the first to officially sign for Fantastic Fourat least according to the new report.