ROMA – José Mourinho continues not to miss a beat in the European cups since he has been in charge of Roma. The Special One rejoices over the qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League by his boys, who passed 2-0 Salzburg at the Olimpico, overturning the 1-0 defeat suffered a week ago in Austria. Decisive, tonight, the goals of Belotti and Dybalabut the sumptuous performance of Spinazzola should also be underlined, protagonist in the actions of both goals.

23:50

Condition of Abraham in disguise

When asked how Abraham will be able to play with the mask, Mourinho replies as follows: “It takes time to adapt. It’s not a problem for Osimhen, he’s never played like this. It’s a strange mask, it has a lens on the operated side. He has to train and see how he feels. The field of view is different. Maybe in a week or two change the size of the mask and maybe it will be more adaptable“.

23:48

Spinazzola, Belotti and Wijnaldum

There are new resources for Roma with the growth of Spinazzola, Belotti and Wijnaldum: “The boys are responding well – says Mou at the press conference – but i don’t want to make fireworks because with little things we can go to a difficult situation. We are not many who can say that if someone is missing it is not a problem. The important thing is that Belotti is in his best moment since he arrived. Spinazzola played 90 minutes twice at a very high level. Wijnaldum is coming, I have doubts about 90 minutes but I could have perfectly played more today. Let’s go step by step, now two league games. After the Europa League comes back, we go back to playing on Thursdays too and this is hard for us. But let’s go on, tomorrow is free“.

23:45

training choices

Mourinho talks about the training choices, especially related to Dybala and Abraham who weren’t at their best: “I had some doubts. Pellegrini has been training since Monday, Dybala hasn’t. He only trained on Wednesday and it was didactic training, not intensity. He worked well with the trainers and these people know how to work. I trust the players’ experience Dybala knows his body and its sensations and he told me he wanted to play. With Abraham we tried everything, with medical and surgical guarantees that there was no risk, but then there was the problem of which glasses to get. we just needed to call Davids He didn’t see the ball very well, his coordination wasn’t top“.

23:40

The press conference begins

Mourinho begins to answer questions from journalists at the press conference: “The boys on the pitch had a fantastic match. Pretty good in Austria. but today we were great. One goal could have changed everything, but it was a quiet game for the coach. We also checked in the last few minutes. We controlled in a way that was comfortable for us and it’s difficult to play 90 minutes with that intensity. It’s a great victory for the group and I don’t want to send the message that El Shaarawy was sacrificed to be plan B. I didn’t have players on the bench if he started. I had no change of pace and ability to play on the wing. I knew he could have played 20 minutes or 50. Neither him nor plan B was necessary, but it was a complete game. Our curve is back, the people behind me are still sleeping, maybe they ate too much, but it’s a different profile of people“.

23:35

Mourinho a Dazn

The words of the Special One to Dazn: “Rome tonight? Great quality, intensity and ambition. Offensive play was tough on the opponent. Mancini made overlaps in the fifth, Ibanez entered in midfield. We were very very good, an ultra-deserved victory“. Happy with Belotti and Spinazzola? “Very pleased, but I can mention all names. You in the press look for the players who you think played an extraordinary game, but it’s hard for me to say: everyone did what we expected from each of them. A fantastic team work, I’m super happy. Now we have to rest because the Cremonese is coming“.

23:30

Appreciation for Belotti

Mourinho also comments on Andrea Belotti’s performance on Sky, in his best match since playing for Roma: “Well deserved applause for him. There are forwards who, if they don’t score, do nothing. Apart from scoring, he had a great match. We are all happy for the recognition of the stadium“.

23:25

Mourinho: “Fantastic game by Spinazzola”

“In Italian football, if I’m not mistaken, Fiorentina, Juve, we and Lazio are all four of us going forward. Spinazzola? He came back very strong in the last game, today he had a fantastic game and it’s easier for the individual to play well when the team plays well. The match was very calm: zero risk, dominated. We were in control, people understand the dynamic, Gini Wijnaldum is coming and when he comes in the music is different, I’m very happy“.

23:20

Mourinho: “Roma is beautiful, I liked everything”

Mourinho speaks to the microphones of Sky: “It’s a beautiful Rome that achieved an important result. It was also a complete game on all levels: team, empathy, solidarity, I liked everything. My staff did a fantastic job, we coaches are the end product of many people’s work. My analysts have done a great job. El Shaarawy was sacrificed today and I want to thank him. There were no Abraham and Solbakken and the ‘Pharaoh’ could play 20 or 30 minutes to change the game. He’s playing at a great level and I’m sorry he didn’t play but this makes me understand the spirit of the group. We talked and he accepted. Great win against a quality team“.

23:00

Mourinho’s words after the match

Soon José Mourinho will speak to the microphones of the TV connected from Rome and, subsequently, in the usual press conference after the match.

Olympic Stadium, Rome