by Veronica Rossi

from life

January 15, 2023

The journey of VITA continues within the world of Italian psychiatry. In Lazio, public mental health services are suffering and patients often find themselves stuck in a chronic cycle of hospitalizations and pharmacological treatments, between public and private structures. According to Piero Cipriano, a psychiatrist in a psychiatric diagnosis and treatment service-SPDC, we are in a more sophisticated asylum system: “Before, the inmates could not go home because they were locked up, now because they move between different structures”

The word psychiatry is formed from the Greek terms “psyché”, which means soul, and “iatreia”, which means cure. According to the etymology, therefore, this discipline should consist in the care of the soul, which is something more profound and complex than the simple mind. According to the Roman psychiatrist and writer Peter CyprianHowever, in most of Italy mental health has forgotten its noblest purpose and tends to be reduced to an objectifying – and chronicizing – cycle of diagnosis and administration of drugs. This happens particularly in Lazio, where this issue is being talked about again after a tragic accident that occurred in the night between 11 and 12 January, which involved a twenty-year-old who fled from a mandatory Tso-medical treatment at the hospital Grassi di Ostia (Rm), overwhelmed by a bus on the Via del Mare, in circumstances still to be clarified.

Doctor, we have recently embarked on a journey into mental health in Italy. Can you tell us about the situation in Lazio?

I have been working in this Region since 2006, after having been to various places in Italy, from Friuli to Campania. Lazio is the territory of large private asylums, of the so-called “entrepreneurs of madness”. When Frank Basaglia, in 1979, came to Rome to direct the mental health services, he knew that the battle against non-public structures would be a complex battle; today, in fact, it has not been possible to completely eradicate private psychiatric hospitals, which have changed their name – today they have acronyms such as Stpit or Srsr (Territorial Intensive Psychiatric Treatment Structure and Social-Rehabilitation Residential Structure with High Social-Health Assistance Intensity, ed) – but, in many cases, situations remain where people are filled with drugs. Just tonight a man from one of these clinics arrived at the Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service (SPDC) where I work: I saw the enormous amount of medicines they administered to him.

And what impact does this have on public mental health services?

Private facilities in Lazio receive half of the budget dedicated to mental health. This causes departments to be unmanned in the public. The Mental Health Centers-CSM complain that they cannot afford sufficient openings, home visits and psychological therapies with the right frequency. There aren’t the resources and therefore not even the complex multidisciplinary team that should be in a CSM.

Therefore, it is the patients who lose out.

By now a circular modality has been established for many chronically ill people: they are hospitalized in the Spdc, the department where those in an acute phase are hospitalized, then they spend one or two months in a private clinic, then maybe they stay in a community for a while ‘ and in the end they go to the CSM once a month. In this way, however, the crises easily return and the cycle starts all over again; it is a “game of the goose of sharpness”, derived from a weak taking in charge.

Can you explain this concept better?

With the money management we have in Lazio at the moment, the CSMs are rather weak. However, a weak CSM always corresponds to a “strong” SPDC, in which restraint, sedation, closure are applied. On the contrary, the places that have strong CSMs, well rooted in the territory, can afford weak SPDCs, in which it does not bind. I think we are in a more sophisticated mental asylum system, what I call a “terricomy”. Previously the internees could not go home because they were locked up, now because they move between different structures.

The Netflix series “Everything asks for salvation”, based on the book of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli and set in a Roman Spdc, has been very successful in recent months. What do you think?

All in all I didn’t mind, because it seemed to me that they wanted to suggest what the operator should be like, a person with his or her frailties, who however tries to do what he/she can for the patients. The ward they described, however, is not real, it is a synthesis of different types of Spdc: in some ways it is welcoming, light, there is only one nurse for each shift and the doors are open, in other ways it is assumed Assuming the patient is strapped down and sedated. It is as if they wanted to merge realities restraint e no restraint in a single representation.

So in Rome, in reality, there are no departments like this.

No. Perhaps the best features can remind some departments of Trieste. Where, however, obviously, it does not bind.

Why hasn’t the Basaglia reform taken root throughout the country?

I think there are many reasons; one of these is that the reform at the time was solicited by a minority of psychiatrists, who became hegemonic and managed to give life to Law 180. Most of the operators, however, still have in mind a mental health linked to the asylum, born as the twin brother of psychiatry.

“A mental health center should be a place where psychotherapy and psychopharmaceuticals are provided, but also a place where poverty is dealt with, where real work is obtained and not occupational therapy, where relationships are established. It should be an open space, an agora you can go to at any time, even if you’re not a patient.”

What does the minority have in mind instead?

The therapeutic intuition of Frank Basaglia, which was not simply “let’s do away with the asylum.” This was what he himself said during the conferences he held in Brazil in 1979. An interlocutor asked him what therapy was for him and he replied that it is “the fight against poverty”, which means being close to people’s primary needs: receiving care, but also having a job, a home and a dignified life. A mental health center should be a place where psychotherapy and psychopharmaceuticals are provided, but also a place where poverty is dealt with, where real work is obtained and not occupational therapy, where relationships are established. It should be an open space, an agora that you can go to at any time, even if you’re not a patient.

But today, apparently, we are not going in this direction.

Law 180 contained profound and radical insights. We didn’t rape the asylum, we raped society. When Marco Cavallo (the blue statue built inside the San Giovanni psychiatric hospital in Trieste, symbol of the Basaglia revolution, ed) brought the internees to the city it was as if he were saying «Take back the excluded, because even madness makes part of society”. It is such a powerful idea that it is difficult to give it continuity, not all operators succeed in it: it is easier to attach a label, without questioning yourself, declaring people incurable and giving them medicines to keep them calm.

And the patients, what do they think?

They understand the difference in approach between one operator and another. Once a boy said to a procession of doctors: “You are all made with the same stencil.” It’s an extraordinary comeback, but one that many psychiatrists don’t realize. There are patients who behave violently with certain operators rather than with others. Diagnosis in psychiatry is only semantics, if you can relate to the other you can learn a lot. You have to establish a certain type of relationship, an I-you and not an I-it, understand that doctor and patient are two people thrown into the world, each with their own fragility and their own strategies for dealing with them.

Do you think there could be a new Basaglian revolution in the future?

For the years in which he operated, Basaglia did something that no one else had done before, but the world has changed since then. 1980 was a watershed year: Basaglia died and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Dsm-III) was published, which professes to be atheoretical and contains only diseases and symptoms. It is a psychopathologizing vision: mourning becomes depression after two weeks, shyness turns into social phobia. There has been an explosion of medicines even for minor suffering, to allow everyone to always be efficient. There are no more concentration places like psychiatric hospitals, but another type of asylum has come into being, more sophisticated, made up of diagnostic and molecular caging. Basaglia couldn’t face all of this, because he didn’t experience it: his ideas are the starting point for going further and reacting to current reality.

5/continue