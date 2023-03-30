They called him the “Forrest Gump Against Cancer” because he had decided to react to his cancer diagnosis by hitting the road. Today Andrea Spinelli leaves us, but the strict sense of not letting go remains between us

Ten years ago he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given a maximum of five years to live, so he decided not to give up and to travel a very long I walkIn the true sense of the word. Andrew Spinellithe traveler who had been battling cancer since 2013 died at the Cro di Aviano Hospice in the province of Pordenone.

He didn’t let himself be doubled by the disease and determined that his life would continue on a long journey, something that over time became a real cure for him. Since the diagnosis he has already traveled thousands of kilometers of which he has spoken both in his blog and in a book with a very explicit title “If I walk I live – if you die of cancer you still live”.

But he also told his battle in Il caminante – Walker, pilgrim and wayfarerin which he narrated how the daily movement – which led him to cross Italy and many other European countries on foot – had helped him to keep his pathology at bay, for which the doctors had given him the perspective life span of a few years.

Andrea was convinced that it is important not how it ends but how you get there and that you have to react not only as he did by moving and walking, but also by talking about the problem (hence the reason for his blog and books):

If I don’t talk about it, I’m helping these crazed cells kill me. I have cancer and I want to tell everyone. In all honesty, I have thought many times that it is important not to be alone, if I don’t isolate myself, if I don’t keep everything inside, I can do everything, I can even lose, I will lose, but if this telling the journey with cancer can be a relief and hope to even one person, then in the end I won’t have lost, but won.

