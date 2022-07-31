COMELICO SUPERIORE – The entire Comelico and the neighboring communities yesterday, July 30, learned the news of the disappearance of Dr. Nicola Zambelli Spezier with deep suffering and sadness. The young doctorborn in 1983, was well known for his profession, which over the years, before his permanent position in the Alto Friuli, had led him to replace his colleagues in service in the area who were temporarily absent.

MORE INFORMATION

After graduating in medicine and surgery, obtained at the University of Udine, the thirty-nine year old doctor had deepened his studies between masters, training courses, acquiring a multifaceted experience in the medical field. At the beginning of February last year he had started the permanent position of primary care in general medicine, in the area of‘Alto Friuli, in the Carnia districtfor the newly established University Healthcare Company of Central Friuli, guaranteeing the precious presence in the various Municipalities of the territory, including Sappadaand with an outpatient clinic in the Ovaro facility.

Alongside the profession, lived as a true mission, with the utmost availability, humanity and competence, Nicola Zambelli Spezier had continued to cultivate many interests, from sport to music. Since 2018 he has been president ofSpiquy Team Association, an area that has allowed him to transmit, in particular to young people, the passion for sport and for nature, leading them to appreciate and love the mountains. “What we are is a gift of Nature, but what we give depends on us and gives the measure of what we are – we read on the official Facebook page of the Spiquy Team – You, dear Nik, have been both things: Gift of Nature, because you were great, and above all you gave your all without sparing yourself. It was an honor to have you by your side, phenomenal president of our team. We lose a friend and sadness pervades us, but what you have given us and taught us will be used to leave tomorrow, knowing that we are what we give! Thanks Nik, Doctor Nicola, ride the clouds and from there make our legs strong, secure our guide and protect us from treacherous terrain ».

The young doctor, in fact, has always been at the forefront in favor of others, in sharing, in solidarity, in being an active part of the community. Values ​​that have led him to engage in social work, in sport, in the enhancement of his beloved land, in the civil sphere, within the municipal council of Comelico Superiore. There are many messages of condolence, closeness and profound esteem that are reaching family and friends in these hours, around which tomorrow afternoon, Monday 1 August, at 3 pm, starting from the house in via Caminesi 1, in Candide, they will gather in many for the last earthly greeting to one of the most significant, generous, dedicated to others, empathic and humble figures of Comelico.