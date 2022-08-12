Home Health Farewell to Margherita Fornaciari, head of forensic medicine
CREMONA – Mourning at Asst in Cremona. The doctor died Margherita Fornaciari, director of the Forensic Medicine Operative Unit. She was born in Modena, class of 1961, she would have turned 61 on 10 October. Dr. Fornaciari was often appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office as a medical consultant.

After graduating in Medicine and Surgery – and the Specialization in Legal Medicine and Insurance – Dr. Fornaciari had completed her training at SDA Bocconi by attending a Manager course for executive doctors.

Before arriving at Asst in Cremona, he had worked – until 1998 – as a permanent medical assistant at Asst Spedali Civili in Brescia.

